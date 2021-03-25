Hong Kong – Smooth arrival of second batch of Sinovac vaccines in Hong Kong

​The second batch of about one million doses of the Sinovac vaccine is delivered smoothly to Hong Kong from Beijing this afternoon (March 25). Together with the one million doses delivered to Hong Kong in February, a total of about two million doses of the Sinovac vaccine has arrived in Hong Kong.

Soon after the arrival of the Sinovac vaccine in Hong Kong today, working staff immediately carried out stringent checking and inspection on the vaccines to ensure that they comply with the product specifications and their transportation process follows the cold-chain requirements.

People belonging to the priority groups for vaccination may make appointments online to receive the Sinovac vaccine for free at Community Vaccination Centres (CVCs) and the general out-patient clinics of the Hospital Authority.

Moreover, members of the public can choose and make an appointment for vaccination direct with a private doctor or clinic under the programme, without going through the Government online booking system. When going for vaccination, one need to bring the identity document and proof for priority group. The public can also read the fact sheet for CoronaVac and other relevant information on the designated webpage (www.covidvaccine.gov.hk/en/vaccine).



The government appeals to members of the public to participate in the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme as early as possible, with a view to safeguarding public health in the community. For details please visit the thematic website (www.covidvaccine.gov.hk).