Hong Kong – SB responds to media enquiries on S for S’ health condition

In response to media enquiries on the health condition of the Secretary for Security, Mr John Lee, a spokesman for the Security Bureau said today (March 25) that after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mr Lee did not experience any adverse reaction or discomfort. He works as usual every day and has not taken any leave.

Mr Lee earlier underwent a surgery for plane warts on his neck by a private doctor. The skin redness is a transitional reaction after the surgery, which has nothing to do with the general follow-up consultation at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital today.