Canada – Government of Canada Announces Date of Budget 2021

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, will present Budget 2021 in the House of Commons on April 19, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery accredited media are invited to participate in a virtual embargoed reading and technical briefing ahead of the release of Budget 2021. Due to COVID-19 public health restrictions, an in-person reading and technical briefing will not be possible. The virtual embargoed reading for media will start at 9:00 a.m. ET and will last until approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. During the embargoed reading, departmental officials will provide a virtual technical briefing (not for attribution) and the Deputy Prime Minister will hold a news conference.

A Department of Finance official will lift the embargo when the Deputy Prime Minister begins speaking in the House of Commons at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Registration for Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery accredited media will open on April 6, 2021. More details about the registration process as well as the embargoed reading and technical briefing will follow.