Canada welcomes UN Human Rights Council resolution on Sri Lanka

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“Canada welcomes the adoption of the UN Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) resolution on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka.

“Today’s resolution represents the international community’s continued support for ensuring reconciliation, accountability and respect for human rights in Sri Lanka. Canada, as part of the Core Group on this resolution, worked alongside members of the council for the passage of this resolution. The Human Rights council plays a key role in preventing future serious violations, as well as in addressing those of the past. The new resolution advances accountability in Sri Lanka by mandating the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights ‘to collect, consolidate, analyse and preserve information and evidence’ of gross violations of human rights and humanitarian law. This mandate will be critical for future accountability processes. The continued reporting and the attention of the UNHRC will assist in monitoring ongoing human rights concerns in the country.

“Canada will continue to urge Sri Lanka to uphold its human rights obligations, end impunity and undertake a comprehensive accountability process for all violations and abuses of human rights. Canada believes the resolution is a step toward securing a safe, peaceful and inclusive future for Sri Lanka, and, to this end, we stand ready to support efforts that work towards this goal.”