Hong Kong – Members of public invited to Hospital Authority Board Meeting

The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

Members of the public are invited to attend the Hospital Authority (HA) Board Meeting to be held on March 25 (Thursday) at 3.30pm.

The HA Board Meeting has been open to members of the public since 1998 to demonstrate the continuous efforts of the Authority to enhance its transparency and public accountability. The HA Board holds meetings at regular intervals to discuss major health policy issues which have impacts on the public.

Through these open meetings, the community is able to understand more about the role and functions of the HA Board as well as the operation and services of the HA and its hospitals.

The HA Board will discuss the following agenda items in the coming meeting:



Hospital Authority Annual Plan 2021-22;

Progress Report on Strategic Priorities; and

Cluster Presentation Programme – Kowloon Central Cluster – Eye Bank and Cornea Donation Service in Hong Kong.

The meeting agenda and papers will be made available to the public at the meeting. Members of the public are reminded that they can attend the Board Meeting only as observers and will not be participating in the meeting discussions.

In view of the epidemic situation, corresponding seating arrangements will be made at the venue to maintain a proper distance. Members of the public who are interested in attending the coming Board Meeting have to make advance booking by contacting the Secretariat of the HA Board at 2300 6797 during office hours. To facilitate booking arrangements, members of the public are advised to provide their name and contact telephone number. In view of the limited seating available in the public gallery of the meeting venue, seating will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.