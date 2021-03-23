67th National Film Awards announced; Sikkim wins award for Most Film Friendly State

Maharshi wins Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment; Anandi Gopal takes the award for Best Film on Social Issues B Praak wins Best Male Playback Singer for ‘Teri Mitti’ from the movie Kesari; Oththa Seruppu Size-7 bags Special Jury Award Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee share the award for Best Actor Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress award for Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga

The Jury for the 67th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2019 here today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar and presented him with the selections for the Awards. The Jury comprised of eminent film makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Shri N. Chandra, Chairman, Central Panel, Shri Arun Chaddha, Chairman, Non Feature Films Jury, Shri Shaji N Karun, Chairman, Most Film Friendly State Jury and Shri Saibal Chatterjee, Chairman Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

An Engineered Dream, a hindi film has bagged the award for Best Non-Feature Film while Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte-Simham has taken home the award for Best Feature Film. Kastoori has been awarded Best Children’s Film award. Shrikshetra- Ru-Sahijata has won the best Arts and Culture Film.

Sikkim has bagged the award for being Most Film Friendly State. Savani Ravindra has won Best Female Playback Singer for her song Raan Petala from the Marathi movie Bardo. Gireesh Gangadharan has been awarded Best Cinematography for the Malayalam film Jallikkettu.

A complete list of the awards is given below.

Sr. No. State Medal Sikkim Rajat Kamal & Certificate

Sr. No. Title of the Book Language Name of the Author Name of the Publisher Medal and Cash prize A GANDHIAN AFFAIR: INDIA’S CURIOS PORTRAYAL OF LOVE IN CINEMA English Sanjay Suri HarperCollins Publishers India Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

Sr. No. Title of the Book Language Name of the Author Award CINEMA PAHANARA MANUS Marathi Ashok Rane Certificate KANNADA CINEMA: JAGATHIKA CINEMA VIKASA-PRERANE- PRABHAVA Kannada P R Ramadasa Naidu Certificate

Sr. No. Name of Critic Language Medal and Cash Prize Sohini Chattopadhyay English Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

S.No. Category of Award Title of the Film Awardee Medal & Cash Prize BEST NON-FEATURE FILM AN ENGINEERED DREAM (HINDI) Producer & Director : Hemant Gaba Swarna Kamal Rs. 1,50,000/-each BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR KHISA (MARATHI) Producer : P P Cine Production Director : Raj Pritam More Rajat Kamal Rs. 75,000/- each BEST ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM CHARAN-ATVA THE ESSENCE OF BEING A NOMAD (GUJARATI) Producer : Films Division Director : Dinaz Kalwachwala Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM ELEPHANTS DO REMEMBER (ENGLISH) Producer : Films Division Director : Swati Pandey, Viplove Rai Bhatia & Manohar Singh Bisht Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- Producer Rs. 50,000/- (Shared) Directors BEST ARTS and CULTURE FILM SHRIKSHETRA-RU-SAHIJATA (ODIA) Producer & Director : Ashutosh Pattnaik Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM THE SHOWER (HINDI) Producer : Little Lamb Films Pvt. Ltd. Director : Bauddhayan Mukherji Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM THE STORK SAVIOURS (HINDI) Producer: Rajiv Mehrotra, PSBT Director : Ajay Bedi & Vijay Bedi Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- Producer Rs 50,000/- Directors (Shared) BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES HOLY RIGHTS (HINDI) & LADLI (HINDI) Producer: Priyanka Pradeep More Director : Farha Khatun & Producer & Director : Sudipta Kundu Rajat Kamal Rs. 50,000/- Producers (Shared) Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared) BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM APPLES AND ORANGES (ENGLISH) Producer: LXL Ideas Private Limited Director : Rukshana Tabassum Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST EXPLORATION FILM WILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH) Producer: Amoghavarsha J S Director : Amoghavarsha JS, Kalyan Varma, Sarath Champati & Vijaya Mohan Raj Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- Producer Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared) BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM JAKKAL (MARATHI) Producer: Neon Reel Creation Director : Vivek Wagh RAJAT Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST ANIMATION FILM RADHA (MUSICAL) Producer : Fairy Cows Director : Bimal Poddar Animator : Nitin Kharkar Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each SPECIAL JURY AWARD SMALL SCALE SOCIETIES (ENGLISH) Director : Vipin Vijay Rajat Kamal Rs 1,00,000/- BEST SHORT FICTION FILM CUSTODY (HINDI/ENGLISH) Producer & Director : Ambiecka Pandit Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES ORU PAATHIRAA SWAPNAM POLE (MALAYALAM) Producer: Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute Director : Sharan Venugopal Rajat Kamal Rs. 50,000/- each BEST DIRECTION KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK (ENGLISH/ BENGALI) Director : Sudhanshu Saria Swarna Kamal Rs. 1,50,000/- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY SONSI (HINDI) Cameraman: Savita Singh Rajat Kamal Rs. 50,000/- BEST ON-LOCATION SOUND RECORDIST RAHAS (HINDI) On location sound recordist : Saptarshi Sarkar Rajat Kamal Rs. 50,000/- BEST AUDIOGRAPHY RADHA (Musical) Re-recordist (final mixed track) : Allwin Rego & Sanjay Maurya Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- (Shared) BEST EDITING SHUT UP SONA (HINDI/ENGLISH) Editor : Arjun Gourisaria Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- BEST MUSIC DIRECTION KRANTI DARSHI GURUJI-AHEAD OF TIMES (HINDI) Music Director: Bishakhjyoti Rajat Kamal, Rs 50,000/- BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER WILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH) Voice Over : Sir David Attenborough Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/-

S.No. Category of Award Title Of The Film Awardee Medal & Cash Prize Best Feature Film MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam) Producer: Aashirvad Cinemas Director: Priyadarshan Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,50,000 (each) Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director HELEN (Malayalam) Producer: Big Bang Entertainments Director: Mathukutty Xavier Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each) Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment MAHARSHI (Telugu) Producer: Sri Venkteswara Creations Director: Paidipally Vamshidhar Rao Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,00,000/- (each) Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration TAJMAL (Marathi) Producer: Tuline Studios Pvt. Ltd. Director: Niyaz Mujawar Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each) Best Film on Social Issues ANANDI GOPAL (Marathi) Producer: Essel Vision Productions Ltd., Freshlime Films LLP & Namah Pictures Pvt. Ltd. Director: Sameer Vidwans Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each) Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation WATER BURIAL (Monpa) Producer: Faruque Iftikar Laskar Director: Shantanu Sen Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each) Best Children’s Film KASTOORI (Hindi) Producer : Insight Films Director: Vinod Uttreshwar Kamble Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each) Best Direction BAHATTAR HOORAIN (Hindi) Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,50,000/- Best Actor BHONSLE (Hindi) & ASURAN (Tamil) Actor : Manoj Bajpayee & Actor : Dhanush Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared) Best Actress MANIKARNIKA-THE QUEEN OF JHANSI (Hindi) & PANGA (Hindi) Actress : Kangana Ranaut Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- Best Supporting Actor SUPER DELUXE (Tamil) Supporting Actor: Vijaya Sethupathi Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- Best Supporting Actress THE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi) Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- Best Child Artist KD(A) KARUPPU DURAI (Tamil) Child Artist : Naga Vishal Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- Best Male Playback Singer KESARI (Hindi) Singer : B Praak Song “Teri Mitti” Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- Best Female Playback Singer BARDO (Marathi) Singer : Savani Ravindra Song “Raan Petala” Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- Best Cinematography JALLIKKETTU (Malayalam) Cameraman: Gireesh Gangadharan Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- Best Screenplay JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali) GUMNAAMI (Bengali) THE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi) Screenplay writer (original): Kaushik Ganguly Screenplay writer (adapted): Srijit Mukherji Dialogue Writer: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each) Best Audiography IEWDUH (Khasi) TRIJYA (Marathi) OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil) Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) : Debajit Gayan Sound Designer : Mandar Kamalapurkar Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Resul Pookutty Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each) Best Editing JERSEY (Telugu) Editor: Navin Nooli Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- Best Production Design ANANDI GOPAL (Marathi) Production Designer: Sunil Nigwekar & Nilesh Wagh Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared) Best Costume Designer MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam) Costume Designer: Sujith Sudhakaran & V. Sai Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (Shared) Best Make-up Artist HELEN (Malayalam) Make-up Artist: Ranjith Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- Best Music Direction VISWASAM (Tamil) JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali) Music Director (Songs): D. Imman Music Director (Background Music): Prabuddha Banerjee Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each) Best Lyrics KOLAAMBI (Malayalam) Lyricist: Prabha Varma Song “ Arodum Parayuka Vayya” Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- Special Jury Award OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil) Producer & Director : Radhakrishnan Parthiban Rajat Kamal and Rs. 2,00,000/- Best Special Effects MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam) Special Effects Creator : Siddharth Priyadarshan Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- Best Choreography MAHARSHI (Telugu) Raju Sundaram Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography) AVANE SRIMANNARAYANA (Kannada) Vikram Mor Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution Best Assamese Film RONUWA – WHO NEVER SURRENDER Producer: Bornali Creative Vision Entertainment Director: Chandra Mudoi Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Bengali Film GUMNAAMI Producer: SVF Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Director: Srijit Mukherji Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Hindi Film CHHICHHORE Producer: Nadiawala Grandsons Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Fox Star Studios Director: Nitesh Tiwari Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Kannada Film AKSHI Producer: Kalaadegula Studio Director: Manoj Kumar Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Konkani Film KAAJRO Producer: de Goan Studio Director: Nitin Bhaskar Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Marathi Film BARDO Producer: Ritu Films Cut LLP Director: Bhimrao Mude Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Malayalam Film KALLA NOTTAM Producer: First Print Studios Director: Rahul Riji Nair Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Manipuri Film EIGI KONA Producer: Luwang Apokpa Mamikol Production Director: Bobby Wahengham & Maipaksana Haorongbam Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (Shared) Best Odia Film SALA BUDHAR BADLA & Kalira Atita Producer: New Generation Films Director: Dr. Sabyasachi Mohapatra & Producer: Eleeanora Images Pvt. Ltd. Director: Nila Madhab Panda Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (Shared) Best Punjabi Film RAB DA RADIO 2 Producer: Vehli Janta Films Director: Sharandeep Singh Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Tamil Film ASURAN Producer: V Creations Director: Vetri Maaran Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Telugu Film JERSEY Producer: Sithara Entertainments Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution Best Chhattisgarhi Film BHULAN THE MAZE Producer: Swapnil Film Productions Director: Manoj Verma Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Haryanvi Film CHHORIYAN CHHORON SE KAM NAHI HOTI Producer: Essel Vision Productions Limited & Satish Kaushik Entertainment Director: Rajesh Amar Lal Babbar Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Khasi Film IEWDUH Producer: Shiven Arts Director: Pradip Kurbah Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Mishing Film ANU RUWAD Producer: Obonori Pictures Director: Dilip Kumar Doley Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Paniya Film KENJIRA Producer: Neru Films Director: Manoj Kana Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Tulu Film PINGARA Producer: DMR Productions Director: R Preetham Shetty Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Special Mention BIRIYAANI (Malayalam) JONAKI PORUA (Assamese) LATA BHAGWAN KARE (Marathi) PICASSO (Marathi) Director : Sajin Babu Actor : Benjamin Daimary Actress : Lata Kare Director : Abhijeet Mohan Warang Certificate

