67th National Film Awards announced; Sikkim wins award for Most Film Friendly State

Maharshi wins Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment; Anandi Gopal takes the award for Best Film on Social Issues
B Praak wins Best Male Playback Singer for ‘Teri Mitti’ from the movie Kesari; Oththa Seruppu Size-7 bags Special Jury Award
Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee share the award for Best Actor
Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress award for Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga
The Jury for the 67th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2019 here today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar and presented him with the selections for the Awards. The Jury comprised of eminent film makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Shri N. Chandra, Chairman, Central Panel, Shri Arun Chaddha, Chairman, Non Feature Films Jury, Shri Shaji N Karun, Chairman, Most Film Friendly State Jury and Shri Saibal Chatterjee, Chairman Best Writing on Cinema Jury.
An Engineered Dream, a hindi film has bagged the award for Best Non-Feature Film while Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte-Simham has taken home the award for Best Feature Film. Kastoori has been awarded Best Children’s Film award. Shrikshetra- Ru-Sahijata has won the best Arts and Culture Film.
Sikkim has bagged the award for being Most Film Friendly State. Savani Ravindra has won Best Female Playback Singer for her song Raan Petala from the Marathi movie Bardo. Gireesh Gangadharan has been awarded Best Cinematography for the Malayalam film Jallikkettu.
A complete list of the awards is given below.
Sr. No.
State
Medal
Sikkim
Rajat Kamal & Certificate
Sr. No.
Title of the Book
Language
Name of the Author
Name of the Publisher
Medal and Cash prize
A GANDHIAN AFFAIR: INDIA’S CURIOS PORTRAYAL OF LOVE IN CINEMA
English
Sanjay Suri
HarperCollins Publishers India
Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
Sr. No.
Title of the Book
Language
Name of the Author
Award
CINEMA PAHANARA MANUS
Marathi
Ashok Rane
Certificate
KANNADA CINEMA: JAGATHIKA CINEMA VIKASA-PRERANE- PRABHAVA
Kannada
P R Ramadasa Naidu
Certificate
Sr. No.
Name of Critic
Language
Medal and Cash Prize
Sohini Chattopadhyay
English
Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
S.No.
Category of Award
Title of the Film
Awardee
Medal
& Cash Prize
BEST NON-FEATURE FILM
AN ENGINEERED DREAM (HINDI)
Producer & Director : Hemant Gaba
Swarna Kamal
Rs. 1,50,000/-each
BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR
KHISA (MARATHI)
Producer : P P Cine Production
Director : Raj Pritam More
Rajat Kamal
Rs. 75,000/- each
BEST ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM
CHARAN-ATVA THE ESSENCE OF BEING A NOMAD (GUJARATI)
Producer : Films Division
Director : Dinaz Kalwachwala
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM
ELEPHANTS DO REMEMBER (ENGLISH)
Producer : Films Division
Director : Swati Pandey, Viplove Rai Bhatia & Manohar Singh Bisht
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- Producer
Rs. 50,000/- (Shared) Directors
BEST ARTS and CULTURE FILM
SHRIKSHETRA-RU-SAHIJATA (ODIA)
Producer & Director :
Ashutosh Pattnaik
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM
THE SHOWER (HINDI)
Producer : Little Lamb Films Pvt. Ltd.
Director : Bauddhayan Mukherji
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM
THE STORK SAVIOURS (HINDI)
Producer: Rajiv Mehrotra, PSBT
Director : Ajay Bedi & Vijay Bedi
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- Producer
Rs 50,000/- Directors (Shared)
BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES
HOLY RIGHTS (HINDI)
&
LADLI (HINDI)
Producer: Priyanka Pradeep More
Director : Farha Khatun
&
Producer & Director : Sudipta Kundu
Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/- Producers (Shared)
Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared)
BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM
APPLES AND ORANGES (ENGLISH)
Producer: LXL Ideas Private Limited
Director : Rukshana Tabassum
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST EXPLORATION FILM
WILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH)
Producer: Amoghavarsha J S
Director : Amoghavarsha JS, Kalyan Varma, Sarath Champati & Vijaya Mohan Raj
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- Producer
Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared)
BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM
JAKKAL (MARATHI)
Producer: Neon Reel Creation
Director : Vivek Wagh
RAJAT Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST ANIMATION FILM
RADHA (MUSICAL)
Producer : Fairy Cows
Director : Bimal Poddar
Animator : Nitin Kharkar
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
SPECIAL JURY AWARD
SMALL SCALE SOCIETIES (ENGLISH)
Director : Vipin Vijay
Rajat Kamal
Rs 1,00,000/-
BEST SHORT FICTION FILM
CUSTODY
(HINDI/ENGLISH)
Producer & Director :
Ambiecka Pandit
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES
ORU PAATHIRAA SWAPNAM POLE (MALAYALAM)
Producer: Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute
Director : Sharan Venugopal
Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/- each
BEST DIRECTION
KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK (ENGLISH/
BENGALI)
Director : Sudhanshu Saria
Swarna Kamal
Rs. 1,50,000/-
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
SONSI (HINDI)
Cameraman: Savita Singh
Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/-
BEST ON-LOCATION SOUND RECORDIST
RAHAS (HINDI)
On location sound recordist : Saptarshi Sarkar
Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/-
BEST AUDIOGRAPHY
RADHA (Musical)
Re-recordist (final mixed track) : Allwin Rego & Sanjay Maurya
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- (Shared)
BEST EDITING
SHUT UP SONA (HINDI/ENGLISH)
Editor : Arjun Gourisaria
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/-
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
KRANTI DARSHI GURUJI-AHEAD OF TIMES (HINDI)
Music Director: Bishakhjyoti
Rajat Kamal, Rs 50,000/-
BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER
WILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH)
Voice Over : Sir David Attenborough
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/-
S.No.
Category of Award
Title Of The Film
Awardee
Medal
& Cash Prize
Best Feature Film
MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)
Producer: Aashirvad Cinemas
Director: Priyadarshan
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,50,000 (each)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director
HELEN
(Malayalam)
Producer: Big Bang Entertainments
Director: Mathukutty Xavier
Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)
Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
MAHARSHI
(Telugu)
Producer: Sri Venkteswara Creations
Director: Paidipally Vamshidhar Rao
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration
TAJMAL
(Marathi)
Producer: Tuline Studios Pvt. Ltd.
Director: Niyaz Mujawar
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Film on Social Issues
ANANDI GOPAL (Marathi)
Producer: Essel Vision Productions Ltd., Freshlime Films LLP & Namah Pictures Pvt. Ltd.
Director: Sameer Vidwans
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
WATER BURIAL (Monpa)
Producer: Faruque Iftikar Laskar
Director: Shantanu Sen
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Children’s Film
KASTOORI
(Hindi)
Producer : Insight Films
Director: Vinod Uttreshwar Kamble
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Direction
BAHATTAR HOORAIN (Hindi)
Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,50,000/-
Best Actor
BHONSLE (Hindi)
&
ASURAN (Tamil)
Actor : Manoj Bajpayee
&
Actor : Dhanush
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
Best Actress
MANIKARNIKA-THE QUEEN OF JHANSI (Hindi)
&
PANGA (Hindi)
Actress : Kangana Ranaut
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Supporting Actor
SUPER DELUXE (Tamil)
Supporting Actor: Vijaya Sethupathi
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Supporting Actress
THE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi)
Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Child Artist
KD(A) KARUPPU DURAI (Tamil)
Child Artist : Naga Vishal
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Male Playback Singer
KESARI
(Hindi)
Singer : B Praak
Song “Teri Mitti”
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Female Playback Singer
BARDO
(Marathi)
Singer : Savani Ravindra
Song “Raan Petala”
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Cinematography
JALLIKKETTU (Malayalam)
Cameraman: Gireesh Gangadharan
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Screenplay
JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali)
GUMNAAMI (Bengali)
THE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi)
Screenplay writer (original): Kaushik Ganguly
Screenplay writer (adapted): Srijit Mukherji
Dialogue Writer: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
Best Audiography
IEWDUH (Khasi)
TRIJYA (Marathi)
OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil)
Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) : Debajit Gayan
Sound Designer : Mandar Kamalapurkar
Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Resul Pookutty
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
Best Editing
JERSEY (Telugu)
Editor: Navin Nooli
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Production Design
ANANDI GOPAL (Marathi)
Production Designer: Sunil Nigwekar & Nilesh Wagh
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
Best Costume Designer
MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)
Costume Designer: Sujith Sudhakaran &
V. Sai
Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (Shared)
Best Make-up Artist
HELEN
(Malayalam)
Make-up Artist: Ranjith
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Music Direction
VISWASAM (Tamil)
JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali)
Music Director (Songs):
D. Imman
Music Director (Background Music): Prabuddha Banerjee
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
Best Lyrics
KOLAAMBI (Malayalam)
Lyricist: Prabha Varma
Song “ Arodum Parayuka Vayya”
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Special Jury Award
OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil)
Producer & Director : Radhakrishnan Parthiban
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 2,00,000/-
Best Special Effects
MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)
Special Effects Creator : Siddharth Priyadarshan
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Choreography
MAHARSHI (Telugu)
Raju Sundaram
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)
AVANE SRIMANNARAYANA (Kannada)
Vikram Mor
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution
Best Assamese Film
RONUWA – WHO NEVER SURRENDER
Producer: Bornali Creative Vision Entertainment
Director: Chandra Mudoi
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Bengali Film
GUMNAAMI
Producer: SVF Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
Director: Srijit Mukherji
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Hindi Film
CHHICHHORE
Producer: Nadiawala Grandsons Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Fox Star Studios
Director: Nitesh Tiwari
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Kannada Film
AKSHI
Producer: Kalaadegula Studio
Director: Manoj Kumar
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Konkani Film
KAAJRO
Producer: de Goan Studio
Director: Nitin Bhaskar
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Marathi Film
BARDO
Producer: Ritu Films Cut LLP
Director: Bhimrao Mude
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Malayalam Film
KALLA NOTTAM
Producer: First Print Studios
Director: Rahul Riji Nair
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Manipuri Film
EIGI KONA
Producer: Luwang Apokpa Mamikol Production
Director: Bobby Wahengham & Maipaksana Haorongbam
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (Shared)
Best Odia Film
SALA BUDHAR BADLA
&
Kalira Atita
Producer: New Generation Films
Director: Dr. Sabyasachi Mohapatra
&
Producer: Eleeanora Images Pvt. Ltd.
Director: Nila Madhab Panda
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (Shared)
Best Punjabi Film
RAB DA RADIO 2
Producer: Vehli Janta Films
Director: Sharandeep Singh
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Tamil Film
ASURAN
Producer: V Creations
Director: Vetri Maaran
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Telugu Film
JERSEY
Producer: Sithara Entertainments
Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution
Best Chhattisgarhi Film
BHULAN THE MAZE
Producer: Swapnil Film Productions
Director: Manoj Verma
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Haryanvi Film
CHHORIYAN CHHORON SE KAM NAHI HOTI
Producer: Essel Vision Productions Limited & Satish Kaushik Entertainment
Director: Rajesh Amar Lal Babbar
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Khasi Film
IEWDUH
Producer: Shiven Arts
Director: Pradip Kurbah
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Mishing Film
ANU RUWAD
Producer: Obonori Pictures
Director: Dilip Kumar Doley
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Paniya Film
KENJIRA
Producer: Neru Films
Director: Manoj Kana
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Tulu Film
PINGARA
Producer: DMR Productions
Director: R Preetham Shetty
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Special Mention
BIRIYAANI (Malayalam)
JONAKI PORUA (Assamese)
LATA BHAGWAN KARE (Marathi)
PICASSO (Marathi)
Director : Sajin Babu
Actor : Benjamin Daimary
Actress : Lata Kare
Director : Abhijeet Mohan Warang
Certificate
CENTRAL PANEL
N Chandra (Chairman)
C Umamaheswara Rao (Member)
Ms. Manju Borah (Member)
Dilip Shukla (Member)
Ms. Bijaya Jena (Member)
Manoj Joshi (Member)
Gangai Amaran (Member)
Subhash Sehgal (Member)
Arunoday Sharma (Member)
G P Vijaya kumar (Member)
S. Kumar (Member)
NORTH PANEL
Ms. Manju Borah(Chairman)
Sasidharan Pillai (Member)
Ms Anuradha Singh (Member)
Adeep Tandon (Member)
Atul Pandey (Member)
SOUTH I PANEL
Arunoday Sharma (Chairman)
K. Umamaheswara Rao (Member)
Vinod Mankara (Member)
Saran (Member)
Sandeep Kumar Pampally (Member)
SOUTH II PANEL
Subhash Sehgal (Chairman)
Prashant Naik (Member)
Nidhi Prasad (Member)
Prakash HB (Member)
Rajendra Prasad Choudrie (Member)
EAST PANEL
G P Vijayakumar (Chairman)
Rajesh Kumar Singh (Member)
Maniram Singh (Member)
Ajaya Routray (Member)
Arijit Halder (Member)
WEST PANEL
C Umamaheswara Rao (Chairman)
Christopher Dalton (Member)
GK Desai (Member)
Dnyanesh Moghe (Member)
Sanjay Khanzode (Member)
S.No
Name
Arun Chaddha (Chairman)
Sesino Yhoshu (Member)
Meena Longjam (Member)
Sriprakash Menon (Member)
Sushil Rajpal (Member)
Harish Bhimani (Member)
Sanjib Parasar (Member)
1
Saibal Chatterjee (Chairman)
2
Raghavendra Patil (Member)
3
Rajeev Masand (Member)
1
Shaji N Karun (Chairman)
2
Manju Borah (Member)
3
Ravi Kottarakara (Member)
4
Firdausul Hasan (Member)
5
Abhishek Shah (Member)