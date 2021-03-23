Select Page

67th National Film Awards announced; Sikkim wins award for Most Film Friendly State

Mar 23, 2021 | Entertainment

Maharshi wins Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment; Anandi Gopal takes the award for Best Film on Social Issues

B Praak wins Best Male Playback Singer for ‘Teri Mitti’ from the movie Kesari; Oththa Seruppu Size-7 bags Special Jury Award

Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee share the award for Best Actor

Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress award for Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga

The Jury for the 67th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2019 here today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar and presented him with the selections for the Awards. The Jury comprised of eminent film makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Shri N. Chandra, Chairman, Central Panel, Shri Arun Chaddha, Chairman, Non Feature Films Jury, Shri Shaji N Karun, Chairman, Most Film Friendly State Jury and Shri Saibal Chatterjee, Chairman Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

An Engineered Dream, a hindi film has bagged the award for Best Non-Feature Film while Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte-Simham has taken home the award for Best Feature Film. Kastoori has been awarded Best Children’s Film award. Shrikshetra- Ru-Sahijata has won the best Arts and Culture Film.

Sikkim has bagged the award for being Most Film Friendly State. Savani Ravindra has won Best Female Playback Singer for her song Raan Petala from the Marathi movie Bardo. Gireesh Gangadharan has been awarded Best Cinematography for the Malayalam film Jallikkettu.

A complete list of the awards is given below.

Sr. No.

State

Medal

  1.  

Sikkim

Rajat Kamal & Certificate

Sr. No.

Title of the Book

Language

Name of the Author

Name of the Publisher

Medal and Cash prize

  1.  

A GANDHIAN AFFAIR: INDIA’S CURIOS PORTRAYAL OF LOVE IN CINEMA

English

Sanjay Suri

HarperCollins Publishers India

Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

Sr. No.

Title of the Book

Language

Name of the Author

Award

  1.  

CINEMA PAHANARA MANUS

Marathi

Ashok Rane

Certificate

  1.  

KANNADA CINEMA: JAGATHIKA CINEMA VIKASA-PRERANE- PRABHAVA

Kannada

P R Ramadasa Naidu

Certificate

Sr. No.

Name of Critic

Language

Medal and Cash Prize

  1.  

Sohini Chattopadhyay

English

Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

S.No.

Category of  Award

Title of the Film

Awardee

Medal

& Cash Prize

  1.  

BEST NON-FEATURE FILM 

AN ENGINEERED DREAM (HINDI)

Producer & Director :  Hemant Gaba

Swarna Kamal

Rs. 1,50,000/-each

  1.  

BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR

KHISA (MARATHI)

Producer : P P Cine Production

Director :  Raj Pritam More

Rajat  Kamal

Rs. 75,000/- each

  1.  

BEST  ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM

CHARAN-ATVA THE ESSENCE OF BEING A NOMAD (GUJARATI)

Producer : Films Division

Director : Dinaz Kalwachwala

Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

  1.  

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM

ELEPHANTS DO REMEMBER (ENGLISH)

Producer : Films Division

Director : Swati Pandey, Viplove Rai Bhatia & Manohar Singh Bisht

Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/-  Producer

Rs. 50,000/- (Shared) Directors

  1.  

BEST ARTS and CULTURE FILM

SHRIKSHETRA-RU-SAHIJATA (ODIA)

Producer & Director :

Ashutosh Pattnaik

Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

  1.  

BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM

THE SHOWER (HINDI)

Producer : Little Lamb Films Pvt. Ltd.

Director :  Bauddhayan Mukherji

Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

  1.  

BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM

THE STORK SAVIOURS (HINDI)

Producer: Rajiv Mehrotra, PSBT

Director :  Ajay Bedi & Vijay Bedi

Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/-  Producer

Rs 50,000/-  Directors (Shared)

  1.  

BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES

HOLY RIGHTS (HINDI)

&

LADLI (HINDI)

Producer:  Priyanka Pradeep More

Director :  Farha Khatun

&

Producer & Director : Sudipta Kundu

Rajat  Kamal

Rs. 50,000/- Producers (Shared)

Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared)

  1.  

BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM

APPLES AND ORANGES (ENGLISH)

Producer:  LXL Ideas Private Limited

Director :  Rukshana Tabassum

Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

  1.  

BEST EXPLORATION FILM

WILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH)

Producer: Amoghavarsha J S

Director : Amoghavarsha JS, Kalyan Varma, Sarath Champati & Vijaya Mohan Raj

Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/- Producer

Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared)

  1.  

BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM

JAKKAL (MARATHI)

Producer:  Neon Reel Creation

Director : Vivek Wagh

RAJAT  Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

  1.  

BEST ANIMATION FILM

RADHA (MUSICAL)

Producer : Fairy Cows

Director : Bimal Poddar

Animator : Nitin Kharkar

Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

  1.  

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

SMALL SCALE SOCIETIES (ENGLISH)

Director : Vipin Vijay

Rajat  Kamal

Rs 1,00,000/-

  1.  

BEST SHORT FICTION FILM

CUSTODY

(HINDI/ENGLISH)

Producer & Director :

Ambiecka Pandit

Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

  1.  

BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES

ORU PAATHIRAA SWAPNAM POLE (MALAYALAM)

Producer:  Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute

Director : Sharan Venugopal

Rajat  Kamal

Rs. 50,000/- each

  1.  

BEST DIRECTION

KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK (ENGLISH/

BENGALI)

Director :  Sudhanshu Saria

Swarna Kamal

Rs. 1,50,000/-

  1.  

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

SONSI (HINDI)

Cameraman:  Savita Singh

Rajat  Kamal

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

BEST ON-LOCATION SOUND RECORDIST

RAHAS (HINDI)

On location sound recordist  : Saptarshi Sarkar

Rajat  Kamal

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

BEST AUDIOGRAPHY

RADHA (Musical)

Re-recordist (final mixed track) : Allwin Rego & Sanjay Maurya

Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/- (Shared)

  1.  

BEST EDITING

SHUT UP SONA (HINDI/ENGLISH)

Editor : Arjun Gourisaria

Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/-

  1.  

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

KRANTI DARSHI GURUJI-AHEAD OF TIMES (HINDI)

Music Director:  Bishakhjyoti

Rajat  Kamal, Rs 50,000/-

  1.  

BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER

WILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH)

Voice Over : Sir David Attenborough

Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/-

S.No.

Category of Award

Title Of  The Film

Awardee

Medal

& Cash Prize

  1.  

Best Feature Film

MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)

Producer:  Aashirvad Cinemas

Director: Priyadarshan

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,50,000 (each)

  1.  

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director

HELEN

(Malayalam)

Producer: Big Bang Entertainments

Director:  Mathukutty Xavier

Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)

  1.  

Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

MAHARSHI

(Telugu)

Producer:  Sri Venkteswara Creations

Director:  Paidipally Vamshidhar Rao

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration 

TAJMAL

(Marathi)

Producer: Tuline Studios Pvt. Ltd.

Director: Niyaz Mujawar

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Film on Social Issues

ANANDI GOPAL (Marathi)

Producer: Essel Vision Productions Ltd., Freshlime Films LLP & Namah Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

Director: Sameer Vidwans

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation

WATER BURIAL (Monpa)

Producer: Faruque Iftikar Laskar

Director: Shantanu Sen

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Children’s Film

KASTOORI

(Hindi)

Producer :  Insight Films

Director: Vinod Uttreshwar Kamble

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Direction

BAHATTAR HOORAIN (Hindi)

Director:  Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,50,000/-

  1.  

Best Actor

BHONSLE (Hindi)

           &

ASURAN (Tamil)

Actor : Manoj Bajpayee

           &

Actor : Dhanush

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-  (Shared)

  1.  

Best Actress

MANIKARNIKA-THE QUEEN OF JHANSI (Hindi)

            &

PANGA (Hindi)

Actress : Kangana Ranaut

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

Best Supporting Actor

SUPER DELUXE (Tamil)

Supporting Actor:  Vijaya Sethupathi

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

Best Supporting Actress

THE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi)

Supporting Actress:  Pallavi Joshi

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

Best Child Artist

KD(A) KARUPPU DURAI (Tamil)

Child Artist : Naga Vishal

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

Best Male Playback Singer

KESARI

(Hindi)

Singer : B Praak

Song “Teri Mitti”

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

Best Female Playback Singer

BARDO

(Marathi)

Singer : Savani Ravindra

Song “Raan Petala”

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

Best Cinematography 

JALLIKKETTU (Malayalam)

Cameraman: Gireesh Gangadharan

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

Best Screenplay 

JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali)

GUMNAAMI (Bengali)

THE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi)

Screenplay writer (original): Kaushik Ganguly

Screenplay writer (adapted): Srijit Mukherji

Dialogue Writer:  Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Audiography

IEWDUH (Khasi)

TRIJYA (Marathi)

OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil)

Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) : Debajit Gayan

Sound Designer : Mandar Kamalapurkar

Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Resul Pookutty

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Editing

JERSEY (Telugu)

Editor: Navin Nooli

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

Best Production Design

ANANDI GOPAL (Marathi)

Production  Designer:  Sunil Nigwekar & Nilesh Wagh

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)

  1.  

Best Costume Designer

MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)

Costume Designer:  Sujith Sudhakaran      &

V. Sai

Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (Shared)

  1.  

Best Make-up Artist

HELEN

 (Malayalam)

Make-up Artist: Ranjith

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

Best Music Direction

VISWASAM (Tamil)

JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali)

Music Director (Songs): 

D. Imman

Music Director (Background Music): Prabuddha Banerjee

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Lyrics

KOLAAMBI (Malayalam)

Lyricist: Prabha Varma

 Song “ Arodum Parayuka Vayya”

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

Special Jury Award 

OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil)

Producer  & Director :  Radhakrishnan Parthiban

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 2,00,000/-

  1.  

Best Special Effects

MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)

Special Effects Creator : Siddharth Priyadarshan

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

Best Choreography

MAHARSHI (Telugu)

Raju Sundaram

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

  1.  

Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)

AVANE SRIMANNARAYANA (Kannada)

 Vikram Mor

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution

  1.  

Best  Assamese Film

RONUWA – WHO NEVER SURRENDER

Producer:   Bornali Creative Vision Entertainment

Director:  Chandra Mudoi

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Bengali  Film

GUMNAAMI

Producer: SVF Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Director: Srijit Mukherji

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Hindi Film

CHHICHHORE

Producer: Nadiawala Grandsons Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Fox Star Studios

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Kannada Film

AKSHI

Producer: Kalaadegula Studio

Director: Manoj Kumar

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Konkani Film

KAAJRO

Producer:  de Goan Studio

Director: Nitin Bhaskar

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Marathi Film

BARDO

Producer:  Ritu Films Cut LLP

Director: Bhimrao Mude

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Malayalam Film

KALLA NOTTAM

Producer: First Print Studios

Director: Rahul Riji Nair

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Manipuri Film

EIGI KONA

Producer:  Luwang Apokpa Mamikol Production

Director:  Bobby Wahengham & Maipaksana Haorongbam

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (Shared)

  1.  

Best Odia Film

SALA BUDHAR BADLA

  &

Kalira Atita

Producer: New Generation Films

Director: Dr. Sabyasachi Mohapatra

&

Producer: Eleeanora Images Pvt. Ltd.

Director: Nila Madhab Panda

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (Shared)

  1.  

Best Punjabi Film

RAB DA RADIO 2

Producer:  Vehli Janta Films

Director: Sharandeep Singh

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Tamil Film

ASURAN

Producer: V Creations

Director: Vetri Maaran

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Telugu Film

JERSEY

Producer: Sithara Entertainments

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution

  1.  

Best Chhattisgarhi Film

BHULAN THE MAZE

Producer: Swapnil Film Productions

Director: Manoj Verma

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Haryanvi Film

CHHORIYAN CHHORON SE KAM NAHI HOTI

Producer: Essel Vision Productions Limited &  Satish Kaushik Entertainment

Director:  Rajesh Amar Lal Babbar

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best  Khasi Film

IEWDUH

Producer: Shiven Arts

Director: Pradip Kurbah

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best  Mishing Film

ANU RUWAD

Producer: Obonori Pictures

Director: Dilip Kumar Doley

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Paniya Film

KENJIRA

Producer: Neru Films

Director: Manoj  Kana

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Best Tulu Film

PINGARA

Producer: DMR Productions

Director: R Preetham Shetty

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

  1.  

Special Mention

BIRIYAANI (Malayalam)

JONAKI PORUA (Assamese)

LATA BHAGWAN KARE (Marathi)

PICASSO (Marathi)

Director : Sajin Babu

Actor : Benjamin Daimary

Actress : Lata Kare

Director : Abhijeet Mohan Warang

Certificate

CENTRAL PANEL

  1.  

N Chandra (Chairman)

  1.  

C Umamaheswara Rao (Member)

  1.  

Ms. Manju Borah (Member)

  1.  

Dilip Shukla (Member)

  1.  

Ms. Bijaya Jena (Member)

  1.  

Manoj Joshi (Member)

  1.  

Gangai Amaran (Member)

  1.  

Subhash Sehgal (Member)

  1.  

Arunoday Sharma (Member)

  1.  

G P Vijaya kumar (Member)

  1.  

S. Kumar (Member)

NORTH PANEL

  1.  

Ms. Manju Borah(Chairman)

  1.  

Sasidharan Pillai (Member)

  1.  

Ms Anuradha Singh (Member)

  1.  

Adeep Tandon (Member)

  1.  

Atul Pandey (Member)

SOUTH I PANEL

  1.  

Arunoday Sharma (Chairman)

  1.  

K. Umamaheswara Rao (Member)

  1.  

Vinod Mankara (Member)

  1.  

Saran (Member)

  1.  

Sandeep Kumar Pampally (Member)

SOUTH II PANEL

  1.  

Subhash Sehgal (Chairman)

  1.  

Prashant Naik (Member)

  1.  

Nidhi  Prasad (Member)

  1.  

Prakash HB (Member)

  1.  

Rajendra Prasad  Choudrie (Member)

EAST PANEL

  1.  

G P Vijayakumar (Chairman)

  1.  

Rajesh Kumar Singh (Member)

  1.  

Maniram Singh (Member)

  1.  

Ajaya Routray (Member)

  1.  

Arijit Halder (Member)

WEST PANEL

  1.  

C Umamaheswara Rao (Chairman)

  1.  

Christopher Dalton  (Member)

  1.  

GK Desai (Member)

  1.  

Dnyanesh Moghe (Member)

  1.  

Sanjay Khanzode (Member)

S.No

Name

  1.  

Arun Chaddha (Chairman)

  1.  

Sesino Yhoshu (Member)

  1.  

Meena Longjam (Member)

  1.  

Sriprakash Menon (Member)

  1.  

Sushil Rajpal (Member)

  1.  

Harish Bhimani (Member)

  1.  

Sanjib Parasar (Member)

1

Saibal Chatterjee (Chairman)

2

Raghavendra Patil (Member)

3

Rajeev Masand (Member)

1

Shaji N Karun (Chairman)

2

Manju Borah (Member)

3

Ravi Kottarakara (Member)

4

Firdausul Hasan (Member)

5

Abhishek Shah (Member)