Telephone Conversation between the President of India and the President of the Republic of Chile

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind had a telephonic conversation today (March 19, 2021) with H.E. Mr. Sebastian Piñera Echnique, the President of the Republic of Chile.

The President recalled his visit to Chile in 2019 and thanked President Piñera for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit. The two leaders discussed the follow up action to the visit and agreed to deepen bilateral relations post COVID-19 pandemic, including the 2nd expansion of India-Chile Preferential Trade Agreement. President Piñera expressed his continued wish to visit India.

Recognising the tremendous potential between India and Chile, especially in the trade and commerce sector, both sides resolved to maintain the momentum in bilateral relationship in diverse areas.

President Kovind also conveyed his best wishes for the health and well being of the people of Chile.