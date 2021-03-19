Ayush Hospitals Under NAM

Under Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM), there is a provision for setting up of upto 50 bedded integrated AYUSH hospitals and accordingly State/UT Governments including Rajasthan are eligible for financial assistance by submitting suitable proposal through their State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) as per the provision of NAM guidelines. The provision for IPD facility is also there in these hospitals. Further, under NAM 101 AYUSH Hospitals has been approved as per the proposals received from various State/UT Governments.

The State/UT-wise, district-wise details of approved upto 50 bedded integrated AYUSH hospital: –

S.No. Name of the State/UT Name of the District Total 1. Andaman & Nicobar Island Port Blair 1 2. Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 1 Visakhapatnam. 1 3. Assam Goalpara District 1 Majuli District 1 4. Bihar Patna 1 5. Chandigarh Sector -34, Chandigarh 1 6. Chhattisgarh Jangir Champa 1 Mahasamund 1 Koria 1 Korba 1 Kanker 1 Narayanpur 1 Bijapur 1 Dantewada 1 7. Dadra & Nagar Haveli Silvasa 1 8. Goa North Goa. 1 South Goa 1 9. Gujarat Surender nagar 1 Bardoli 1 10. Haryana Panchkula 1 11. Himachal Pradesh Distt. Kullu, HP 1 Mandi 1 12. Jammu & Kashmir Kishtwar 1 Kupwara 1 Bilawar 1 Kulgam, Anantnag 1 13. Jharkhand Itki, Ranchi 1 14. Karnataka Gadag in Distt.Gadag 1 Mangalore 1 15. Kerala Chalakuddy, Thrissur Distt. 1 Mattannur, Kannur 1 16. Lakshdweep Kavaratti 1 17. Maharashtra Nandurbar 1 Sindhudurg 1 Pune 1 Ahmad Nagar 1 18. Manipur Moreh, Chandel District 1 Churancandpur district 1 Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai 1 Kangpokpi Distt. 1 19. Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 1 Indore 1 Sehore 1 Chitrakoot 1 Mandleshwar (Khargaon Disstt.) 1 20. Meghalaya East Khasi Hills 1 Rhi Bhoi District, 1 21. Mizoram Aizawl District 1 22. Nagaland Noklak, Tuensang District 1 Razha, Chedema 1 Sapangya (Chungtia) 1 Yachem, Longleng 1 23. Odisha Dhenkanal Distt. 1 District Behrampur 1 Balasore 1 24. Puducherry Villanur District 1 Yanam District 1 25. Punjab Dyalpur sodhiaan,Zirakpur 1 Dunike Moga 1 26. Rajasthan Bhilwara 1 Ajmer 1 Churu 1 Bikaner 1 Jaipur 1 Sikar 1 27. Sikkim Gyalshing, West Sikkim 1 28. Tamil Nadu Theni District 1 Thiruvannamalai 1 Pudukkottai 1 29. Telangana Anantgiri, Vikarabad, Rangareddy Distt. 1 Bhupalpalli (V&M), Jayashankar Bhupalpalli District. 1 Ananthgiri, Vikrabad District 1 30. Tripura Paradise Chowmuhani, Agartala 1 Belonia, Tripura 1 31. Uttar Pradesh Bulandshahar 1 Bilhour, Kanpur 1 West Katli, Lucknow 1 Badrasi, Varanasi 1 Nawab Ganj, Baraily 1 Basti 1 Sirathu Koushambi 1 Sonbhadra 1 Orai Jalaun 1 Sant kabir Nagar, 1 Saharanpur 1 Deoria 1 Lalitpur 1 Amethi 1 Kanpur Dehat 1 Firozpur, Balia District 1 Maharajganj 1 Raibarelly 1 Agra 1 Baghpat 1 Fatehpur 1 32. Uttrakhand Haldwani 1 Jakhnidhar, Tehri 1 Tanakpur, Champawat 1 33. West Bengal Topsikhata, District Alipurduar. 1 Paschim District Midnapur 1 Total 101

The Minister of State (The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), Sh. Kiren Rijiju (Additional Charge) stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.