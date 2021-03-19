Select Page

Ayush Hospitals Under NAM

Mar 19, 2021

Under Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM), there is a provision for setting up of upto 50 bedded integrated AYUSH hospitals and accordingly State/UT Governments including Rajasthan are eligible for financial assistance by submitting suitable proposal through their State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) as per the provision of NAM guidelines. The provision for IPD facility is also there in these hospitals. Further, under NAM 101 AYUSH Hospitals has been approved as per the proposals received from various State/UT Governments.

The State/UT-wise, district-wise details of approved upto 50 bedded integrated AYUSH hospital: –

S.No.

Name of the State/UT

Name of the District

Total

1.

Andaman & Nicobar Island

Port Blair

1

2.

Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada

1

Visakhapatnam.

1

3.

Assam

Goalpara District

1

Majuli District

1

4.

Bihar

Patna

1

5.

Chandigarh

Sector -34, Chandigarh

1

6.

Chhattisgarh

Jangir Champa

1

Mahasamund

1

Koria

1

Korba

1

Kanker

1

Narayanpur

1

Bijapur

1

Dantewada

1

7.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Silvasa

1

8.

Goa

North Goa.

1

South Goa

1

9.

Gujarat

Surender nagar

1

Bardoli

1

10.

Haryana

Panchkula

1

11.

Himachal Pradesh

Distt. Kullu, HP

1

Mandi

1

12.

Jammu & Kashmir

Kishtwar

1

Kupwara

1

Bilawar

1

Kulgam, Anantnag

1

13.

Jharkhand

Itki, Ranchi

1

14.

Karnataka

Gadag in Distt.Gadag

1

Mangalore

1

15.

Kerala

Chalakuddy, Thrissur Distt.

1

Mattannur, Kannur

1

16.

Lakshdweep

Kavaratti

1

17.

Maharashtra

Nandurbar

1

Sindhudurg

1

Pune

1

Ahmad Nagar

1

18.

Manipur

Moreh, Chandel District

1

Churancandpur district

1

Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai

1

Kangpokpi Distt.

1

19.

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

1

Indore

1

Sehore

1

Chitrakoot

1

Mandleshwar (Khargaon Disstt.)

1

20.

Meghalaya

East Khasi Hills

1

Rhi Bhoi District,

1

21.

Mizoram

Aizawl District

1

22.

Nagaland

Noklak, Tuensang District

1

Razha, Chedema

1

Sapangya (Chungtia)

1

Yachem, Longleng

1

23.

Odisha

Dhenkanal Distt.

1

District Behrampur

1

Balasore

1

24.

Puducherry

Villanur District

1

Yanam District

1

25.

Punjab

Dyalpur sodhiaan,Zirakpur

1

Dunike Moga

1

26.

Rajasthan

Bhilwara

1

Ajmer

1

Churu

1

Bikaner

1

Jaipur

1

Sikar

1

27.

Sikkim

Gyalshing, West Sikkim

1

28.

Tamil Nadu

Theni District

1

Thiruvannamalai

1

Pudukkottai

1

29.

Telangana

Anantgiri, Vikarabad, Rangareddy Distt.

1

Bhupalpalli (V&M), Jayashankar Bhupalpalli District.

1

Ananthgiri, Vikrabad District

1

30.

Tripura

Paradise Chowmuhani, Agartala

1

Belonia, Tripura

1

31.

Uttar Pradesh

Bulandshahar

1

Bilhour, Kanpur

1

West Katli, Lucknow

1

Badrasi, Varanasi

1

Nawab Ganj, Baraily

1

Basti

1

Sirathu Koushambi

1

Sonbhadra

1

Orai Jalaun

1

Sant kabir Nagar,

1

Saharanpur

1

Deoria

1

Lalitpur

1

Amethi

1

Kanpur Dehat

1

Firozpur, Balia District

1

Maharajganj

1

Raibarelly

1

Agra

1

Baghpat

1

Fatehpur

1

32.

Uttrakhand

Haldwani

1

Jakhnidhar, Tehri

1

Tanakpur, Champawat

1

33.

West Bengal

Topsikhata, District Alipurduar.

1

Paschim District Midnapur

1

Total

101

The Minister of State (The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), Sh. Kiren Rijiju (Additional Charge) stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.