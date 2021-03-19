Ayush Hospitals Under NAM

Under Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM), there is a provision for setting up of upto 50 bedded integrated AYUSH hospitals and accordingly State/UT Governments including Rajasthan are eligible for financial assistance by submitting suitable proposal through their State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) as per the provision of NAM guidelines. The provision for IPD facility is also there in these hospitals. Further, under NAM 101 AYUSH Hospitals has been approved as per the proposals received from various State/UT Governments.
The State/UT-wise, district-wise details of approved upto 50 bedded integrated AYUSH hospital: –
S.No.
Name of the State/UT
Name of the District
Total
1.
Andaman & Nicobar Island
Port Blair
1
2.
Andhra Pradesh
Kakinada
1
Visakhapatnam.
1
3.
Assam
Goalpara District
1
Majuli District
1
4.
Bihar
Patna
1
5.
Chandigarh
Sector -34, Chandigarh
1
6.
Chhattisgarh
Jangir Champa
1
Mahasamund
1
Koria
1
Korba
1
Kanker
1
Narayanpur
1
Bijapur
1
Dantewada
1
7.
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Silvasa
1
8.
Goa
North Goa.
1
South Goa
1
9.
Gujarat
Surender nagar
1
Bardoli
1
10.
Haryana
Panchkula
1
11.
Himachal Pradesh
Distt. Kullu, HP
1
Mandi
1
12.
Jammu & Kashmir
Kishtwar
1
Kupwara
1
Bilawar
1
Kulgam, Anantnag
1
13.
Jharkhand
Itki, Ranchi
1
14.
Karnataka
Gadag in Distt.Gadag
1
Mangalore
1
15.
Kerala
Chalakuddy, Thrissur Distt.
1
Mattannur, Kannur
1
16.
Lakshdweep
Kavaratti
1
17.
Maharashtra
Nandurbar
1
Sindhudurg
1
Pune
1
Ahmad Nagar
1
18.
Manipur
Moreh, Chandel District
1
Churancandpur district
1
Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai
1
Kangpokpi Distt.
1
19.
Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
1
Indore
1
Sehore
1
Chitrakoot
1
Mandleshwar (Khargaon Disstt.)
1
20.
Meghalaya
East Khasi Hills
1
Rhi Bhoi District,
1
21.
Mizoram
Aizawl District
1
22.
Nagaland
Noklak, Tuensang District
1
Razha, Chedema
1
Sapangya (Chungtia)
1
Yachem, Longleng
1
23.
Odisha
Dhenkanal Distt.
1
District Behrampur
1
Balasore
1
24.
Puducherry
Villanur District
1
Yanam District
1
25.
Punjab
Dyalpur sodhiaan,Zirakpur
1
Dunike Moga
1
26.
Rajasthan
Bhilwara
1
Ajmer
1
Churu
1
Bikaner
1
Jaipur
1
Sikar
1
27.
Sikkim
Gyalshing, West Sikkim
1
28.
Tamil Nadu
Theni District
1
Thiruvannamalai
1
Pudukkottai
1
29.
Telangana
Anantgiri, Vikarabad, Rangareddy Distt.
1
Bhupalpalli (V&M), Jayashankar Bhupalpalli District.
1
Ananthgiri, Vikrabad District
1
30.
Tripura
Paradise Chowmuhani, Agartala
1
Belonia, Tripura
1
31.
Uttar Pradesh
Bulandshahar
1
Bilhour, Kanpur
1
West Katli, Lucknow
1
Badrasi, Varanasi
1
Nawab Ganj, Baraily
1
Basti
1
Sirathu Koushambi
1
Sonbhadra
1
Orai Jalaun
1
Sant kabir Nagar,
1
Saharanpur
1
Deoria
1
Lalitpur
1
Amethi
1
Kanpur Dehat
1
Firozpur, Balia District
1
Maharajganj
1
Raibarelly
1
Agra
1
Baghpat
1
Fatehpur
1
32.
Uttrakhand
Haldwani
1
Jakhnidhar, Tehri
1
Tanakpur, Champawat
1
33.
West Bengal
Topsikhata, District Alipurduar.
1
Paschim District Midnapur
1
Total
101
The Minister of State (The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), Sh. Kiren Rijiju (Additional Charge) stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.