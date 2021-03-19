Chinese Real Estate Tycoon’s Son Allegedly Wanted for His Online Speech

Pan Rui, boy of Chinese property tycoon Pan Shiyi, is presumably desired by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) public safety and security for his speech on Chinese social media sites site Weibo regarding the real fatalities of the Chinese armed force in boundary encounter Indian soldiers in June 2020, according to Chinese state media records.

Pan Shiyi is a business owner as well as the owner of Soho China. According to the current information in Forbes, he as well as his partner Zhang Xin have possessions of $3.4 billion since Mar. 18, 2021.