Spiritual Mentor Jennifer Ruth Russell Teaches Readers to Harness The Power of Prayer with New Book

Award-winning songwriter, author and spiritual mentor, Jennifer Ruth Russell, announced the release of her new book, Empowered Prayer, available now along with her other titles on Amazon Kindle. In the book, Russell teaches a system of prayer to help readers discover how to tap into the power of their Divine Authority and the calling of the Ascended Masters and the Archangels.

Russell described the book as an introduction into how to pray and the divine power of prayer. She notes that her system can help readers on a spiritual path to change their lives, resurrect their finances, and heal relationships—freeing them to help others in their progress.

“Teaching others how to use prayer to connect with the beauty and energy of the Creative Power of the Universe is my passion,” said Russell. “There was a time when my life spun out of control and I experienced deep financial pain. Since I started working with the Ascended Masters, Archangels, and the entire Company of Heaven, and put into practice a whole new simple system of prayer, everything in my life went to another level of co-creation. I’m proud to introduce Empowered Prayer to guide others on their path to command their Light through the power of their word.”

Empowered Prayer offers prayer that Russell describes as super effective and powerful. As a spiritual mentor and Lightworker, or one who feels an enormous pull to help others expand their consciousness, Russell believes that prayer can change lives quickly and easily.

“Prayer calls the Angels to you instantly and lifts you up to a higher frequency so that you can thrive,” she said.

Readers who received advanced copies of the book had many positive reviews to share, including Maggie, who shared that “As I learned Empowered Prayer, I began to see that my word is powerful. I learned how to connect to my heart’s desire and bring that into my life. It has brought me hope and a spark of what is possible and how to work with the physical world and the spiritual world in ways that support me.”

The reader went on to note that she considered Empowered Prayer a key part of her healing from cancer in addition to conventional and alternative medicine and supportive therapies.

Empowered Prayer is another step towards Russell’s life vision to uplift and empower Lightworkers to live abundantly and transform the world with songs and prayers that open the heart.

In addition to this newly released book, Jennifer Ruth Russell’s Mother Mary Series, published by Remba Publishing, includes the titles 21 Days to Abundance through the Immaculate Heart of Mother Mary and How to Create with Mother Mary and Friends.

Shop the entire series on Amazon and visit AngelsofAbundanceAscensionAcademy.com and JenniferRuthRusselll.com to learn more about the author and her work to support Lightworkers on their journeys.

For over 18 years, Jennifer Ruth Russell has been a spiritual mentor. Jennifer trained at Agape International Spiritual Center under Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith.

Since then, she has mentored thousands of clients and students. Jennifer helps them, along with the Heavenly Realms, to heal their hearts and lives by connecting to the Light of their own Divinity.

If you’d like more information please call Jennifer at (818)244-5661 or email at info@JenniferRuthRussell.com