Mark Spain Real Estate Opening Second Florida Office

Known as the industry’s leading independent residential real estate firm, due to closing more homes than any other Realtor or team in the US last year, Mark Spain Real Estate is expanding with its second Florida location. It will open a Tampa office April 1, 2021. This will be the sixth major Southeastern metropolitan market for Mark Spain Real Estate. It already has 10 offices in Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Charlotte and Raleigh.

Greater Tampa is one of the fastest growing metro areas in the country. As the second largest city in Florida, the region features four Fortune 500 companies, two major military bases, a range of tourist attractions and close proximity to multiple beaches along the Gulf Coast.

“We are eager to serve Floridians in selling their homes quicker and for more money while offering our clients options. Our Guaranteed Offer program makes it easier than ever for Florida homeowners to sell their homes.” stated Chairman and CEO Mark Spain. “One of our core values is to lead with a servant’s heart, and with Tampa consistently one of the top 20 fastest-growing metro areas in the country, it is an active and in-demand real estate market to allow our team to exemplify this value daily.”

In 2020, Mark Spain Real Estate sold a record $1.4 billion in real estate, a nearly 47% increase over the previous year. On average, the Mark Spain Real Estate team sells 21 homes per business day. The firm’s Guaranteed Offer program also experienced substantial growth in 2020, and the company served over 5,600 families in reaching their real estate goals.

Mark Spain Real Estate has earned the top real estate team ranking in the United States for closed transactions by The Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends for the last three consecutive years, selling more homes than any other Realtor or team in the nation. The firm is also a five-time Inc. 5000 recipient, an annual list honoring the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Mark Spain Real Estate differs from traditional real estate brokerages as all agents work as a team to serve clients and provide an unparalleled client experience. Mark Spain Real Estate’s agents are also highly trained and specialized, serving only clients on one side of a transaction. This ensures their clients’ goals are kept the top priority unlike at traditional brokerages where an agent can represent both the buyer and seller. The company also has a core value of remaining client focused, and the result is Mark Spain Real Estate receiving over 5,000 5-star reviews and being the No. 1 most reviewed real estate company in the United States.

The Mark Spain Real Estate Tampa office will be located at 401 E Jackson St Suite 3300, Tampa, Fl. Mark Spain Real Estate has six locations in Georgia—five in metro Atlanta and an office in Athens; a newly opened Orlando office; two locations in North Carolina—Charlotte and Raleigh; and a Tennessee office in Nashville. It plans to continue expanding to serve additional areas of Florida as well as additional states in the coming months.

Mark Spain Real Estate also plans to employ more than 100 people in Florida initially to serve their clients at the highest level in reaching their real estate goals. To learn more about how to join the fun and supportive work culture of Mark Spain Real Estate, go to https://markspain.com/careers/. For more information about the company and its Guaranteed Offer program, visit MarkSpain.com or call 855-299-SOLD.

About Mark Spain Real Estate:

Mark Spain Real Estate is the most trusted name in real estate, earning more 5-star reviews than any other firm in the United States. It has earned the No. 1 real estate team in the U.S. honor the last three consecutive years (compiled by REAL Trends and The Wall Street Journal) and is a five-time Inc. 5000 recipient, an annual list honoring the fastest-growing private companies in America. Mark Spain Real Estate’s mobile site design was named the No. 1 Mobile Website in real estate by REAL Trends in 2019 and 2020. MarkSpain.com also earned recognition as a Top 10 Overall Website in 2019 and 2020. The company was honored in 2017, 2018 and 2020 as one of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Places to Work. It has earned the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award the last four years, as one of metro Atlanta’s 100 top, fastest-growing, privately held companies. Mark Spain Real Estate made its third appearance on Atlanta’s Top 25 Real Estate Companies annual list in 2020 and debuted on similar lists for Charlotte and Raleigh.

As a company leader with cutting edge ideas like its Guaranteed Offer program and innovative and award-winning website, Mark Spain was honored in February as a 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker. Compiled by RISMedia, a leading residential real estate industry information provider, the Newsmakers list includes nearly 300 industry professionals and Spain was named one of the Trailblazers/Agents of Change. He was also recognized as one of the PropTech 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate. The firm had a record sales year again in 2020, with more than $1.4 billion in gross sales volume, a 46.5% increase year-over-year. In line with its core value of leading with a servant’s heart, Mark Spain Real Estate’s 2020 partnerships with charitable causes in Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte and Raleigh resulted in nearly a half million dollars raised for charity.