Top Cyber Security Experts to Gather to Address Oman’s Raising Cyber Security Concerns

World Cyber Security Summit is gearing up to virtually connect the most influential voices in Oman’s Cyber Security space. The summit that is taking place on 24 March 2021 features notable speakers including the likes of His Excellency Eng Redha Bin Juma Al Saleh, Ali Hassan Moosa, Maqbool Hm Yousuf Al Lawati & more.

Having hosted multiple high-level conferences across the world, World Cyber Security Summit (WCSS) has established itself as the World’s biggest and most-elite cyber security summit series. While it has proven itself as the quintessential cyber security event, WCSS has a reputation of getting global experts, cyber/info security experts and tech entrepreneurs – all under one roof consistently, edition after edition.

Oman has been on the rise to become a global tech innovation hub. The Sultanate of Oman is making huge strides towards achieving its 2030 Digital Oman Strategy, known as e-Oman. One of the sectors spearheading this has been Oman’s strong cyber security industry. The Authorities in Oman has sought to leverage Oman’s superior ranking in cyber security preparedness – regionally and globally – to build a thriving cyber security sector in the Sultanate.

With the increase in internet users, IoT devices, work from home/remote setups and inadequate cyber security awareness; Oman has seen a rise in cyber-attacks.

With this in mind, the event will focus on topics such as Government Cyber Security and defence strategies, Creating a Cyber Security Framework for Critical Assets and Critical Infrastructure, Zero-Trust Security framework, Digital workplace security: Creating a safe remote workplace and much more.

Taking place on 24 March 2021, #WCSSOman in partnership with Stellar Consultancy LLC and with Kaspersky on board as the headline sponsor, the event will feature expert keynotes, private networking sessions, secure audio-visual meetings & private meetings designed specifically to help drive meaningful interactions.

The summit will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as Laila Abdullah Al Hadhrami, Digital Transformation and Change Management Expert, Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology; Rasha Al Abdali, In-charge Director of Compliance, Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology; Shafeeq Al Ghailani, Senior IT Manager, Oman LNG LLC; Fatick Hussain Al Balushi, Chief Financial Officer, Oman Cement Company SAOG to name a few.

“World Cyber Security Summit will address the biggest cyber security challenges faced by enterprises in the MENA region as we have hand-picked thought leaders and experts from a broad range of industries. The event will also host technology providers specialised in cyber security to help organisations identify threat areas and suitable solutions to tackle them,” said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.

The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.

The Oman edition of the World Cyber Security Summit in partnership with Stellar Consultancy LLC is officially sponsored by Headline Sponsor – Kaspersky; Platinum Sponsor – Darktrace; Silver Sponsor – ManageEngine

About World Cyber Security Summit

World Cyber Security Summit is a thought-leadership driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CISOs who are looking to explore new-age threats and the technologies/strategies to mitigate them.