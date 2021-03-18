Canada – Minister Ng speaks with Indonesia’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources

Yesterday, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, spoke with Arifin Tasrif, Indonesia’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources following this month’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2021 Virtual Convention.

The ministers discussed Canada and Indonesia’s collaboration in sectors including mining, oil and gas and clean energy, especially in the context of economic recovery.

Minister Ng and Minister Tasrid discussed the upcoming virtual business delegation of mining companies hosted by Canada, as well as Canada’s sponsorship of the upcoming Indonesia Underground Mining Conference and Exhibition this month.

Minister Ng and Minister Tasrif exchanged perspectives on ways Canadian companies’ innovative solutions and technologies in clean energy could support Indonesia’s ambition to decarbonize its economy.

The two ministers also highlighted the benefits of strengthening international trade, generating growth, creating jobs, and supporting the middle class, specifically small and medium sized enterprises and women-led businesses. Both ministers committed to continue discussions on how Canada and Indonesia can work together in this area, including with regard to a possible Canada-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

