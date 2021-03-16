‘Kiran Nadar Museum of Art presents the online series, ‘Revelations’

‘Revelations’ where artists expound on their practice, sharing moments of creative discovery and insights into their art-making. The third from the series will unfold a dialogue between Jayashree Chakravarty and Roobina Karode.

This online event will be conducted Live on Zoom, Facebook and YouTube: 17 March 2021| 6:30 pm IST

Zoom Webinar id: 979 6721 5863

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/KiranNadarMuseumOfArt

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1pZ79RuUM2BPxXsbPA-z8Q

*No registration required.

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Established by art collector Kiran Nadar in 2010, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is the first privately-funded museum of art exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the sub-continent. Located in New Delhi NCR, India’s capital city, KNMA hosts an ever-growing collection of artworks that both highlights a magnificent generation of 20th-century Indian painters from the post- Independence decades and engages with the different art practices of younger contemporaries.

Sponsored by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, KNMA is focused on bridging the gap between art and the public and fostering a museum-going culture in India. KNMA aims to become a place for confluence, dialogue and collaboration through its curatorial initiatives and exhibitions, school and college workshops, art appreciation discourses, symposiums, and public programs.