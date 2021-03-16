Bruneau & Co.’s Spring Comic, TCG (Trading Card Game, for Pokémon) and Toy Auction will be Held on Saturday, March 27th

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers will bounce into spring with a 444-lot Comic, TCG (Trading Card Game, for Pokémon) and Toy auction on Saturday, March 27th, at 10 am Eastern time. Live, in-house bidding will be reserved for active bidders only. To save a seat, call 401-533-9980. Previews will be held March 25th and 26th, from 9 am-4 pm, by appointment only.

Comic books will be offered in abundance. Highlights include three copies of Marvel Comics Giant-Size X-Men #1 graded CGC 9.0, 6.0, and 5.0, Marvel Comics Daredevil #1 CGC 6.0, Marvel Comics Avengers #4 CGC 6.5, and X-Men #94 CGC 9.0 amongst 264 other Golden, Silver, Bronze, and Modern age key issues, as well as generous group lots.

For independent fans there is a Malibu Comics Malibu Sun #13 Negative Edition in CGC 9.8 signed by Todd McFarlane, one of only three graded 9.8 copies in existence. There will also be a small selection of original comic artwork highlighted by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird for Mirage Studios art for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #3, page 37.

There will be 120 lots of highly collectible Pokémon trading cards, highlighted by a 1999 Base 1st edition Charizard CGC 8 and a collection of CGC graded Charizards, including several foreign 1st editions. Other Pokémon highlights include a 1999 Jungle 1st edition factory sealed booster box and three-piece group of Base Unlimited sealed blister packs.

The toy offerings will be led by a collection of Japanese diecast robots, including a 1982 Bandai GoDaikin Tetsujin 28 and Clover Trider G7. Other toy highlights will feature a collection of factory sealed board games and 1965 Topper Toys Johnny Express vehicles.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this auction,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and its Director of Pop Culture. “The comics, TCG and toys all have top level offerings for the serious collector. The Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 9.0 and 1st ed Charizard are going to be standout lots.”

The copy of Marvel Comics Giant-Size X-Men #1 (Summer 1975), graded CGC 9.0, features the first appearance of the new X-Men – Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, and Thunderbird, and second full appearance of Wolverine. The comic is expected to bring $4,000-$6,000.

The Pokémon Base Set 1st Ed. Charizard holographic trading card (United States,1999), graded CGC 8.0 NM/Mint, is a true Holy Grail item and a must-have for the serious collector. It doesn’t have a set estimate, but is expected to sail past the $10,000 mark.

The same is true for the 1999 Wizards of the Coast Pokémon Jungle 1st edition factory sealed booster box, showing minimal shelf wear and tight and intact WOTC branded cellophane wrap. Also a Holy Grail item for Pokémon collectors, it should top $10,000.

“This auction certainly raises the bar a notch for our Pop Culture department,” said Bruneau & Co. president and owner Kevin Bruneau. “The offerings are truly incredible. I look forward to seeing how well the TMNT page does. I remember my kids watching the cartoon growing up.”

He was referring to the Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird original artwork for Mirage Studios’ TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) issue 23, page 37, from 1985. The page features Splinter awakening in a hospital bed after a battle in the sewers, unaware of how he arrived. He leaves his room to discover he had been saved by Utroms on the next page. Utroms are the alien beings that influenced the iconic villain Krang (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Noteworthy comic books will include a copy of Malibu Comics Malibu Sun #13 (May 1992), graded CGC 9.8, signed by cover artist Todd McFarlane and manufactured with the negative Spawn pin-up on the back cover (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a copy of Marvel Comics Daredevil #1 (April 1964), graded 6.0, featuring the original and first appearance of Daredevil and first appearance of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson (est. $3,000-$4,000).

The Bandai GoDaikin Tetsujin 28 diecast robot (United States,1982), a C8+ toy highly coveted by GoDaikin and Chogokin collectors and showing only very light signs of wear but missing one red missile, should realize $2,000-$3,000; while a 1994 Kenner Jurassic Park S2 Scutosaurus rarely seen prototype, with muzzle, shackle accessories and original internal use bag with Hasbro Far East Limited green label, is estimated at $1,000-$2,000.

State COVID-19 regulations will be strictly enforced for in-house previews. For an appointment, call 401-533-9980 or send an email to info@bruneauandco.com. The gallery is at 63 Fourth Ave. in Cranston.

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers will hold its first-ever Arms & Militaria auction on Saturday, May 1st, at 10 am Eastern time. This is the inaugural auction of Bruneau & Co.'s newly created Arms & Militaria department, being overseen by director Joel Bohy.

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a perfect time to clean out your attic. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at 401-533-9980.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the Comic, TCG and Toy auction planned for Saturday, March 27th at 10 am EDT, visit www.bruneauandco.com. Updates posted often.

