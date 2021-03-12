Madden NFL 21: What Happened Lately?

Let’s start with a story that involves music superstar Snoop Dogg. The rapper is known for his love for video games and has been a streamer for quite some time now. This weekend the rap legend had decided to stream Madden NFL 21 on Twitch and his fans were present for the occasion, expecting a nice moment with their favorite rapper. However, things did not go as planned, after around 15 minutes of streaming, Snoop was so annoyed at his current game that he decided to stop playing.
That could have been the end of the story, however, in his frustration he had forgotten to stop the recording, leaving the streaming on while he went about his day. The stream went on for over 7 hours and gathered a huge number of followers reaching 250.000 viewers who came to listen to the playlist that Snoop was listening to in the background. Snoop discovered his mistake after 7 hours and 37 minutes, putting an end to a one of a kind stream.
Our other news is the release of the schedule for this week’s Madden Live, here is the full schedule for the first week of March.
Monday March 9
UPANDADAM
9AM – 11 AM ET
JAYDUHBB
11AM – 1PM ET
CJSAUCEE
7PM – 9PM ET
SHOPMASTERTV
9PM – 11PM ET
Tuesday March 2
GOOD MORNING MADDEN
10:30AM ET
DGRIZZLETV
11AM – 1PM ET
THATDUDED3V
7PM – 9PM ET
NOKCHEVY
9PM – 11PM ET
Wednesday March 3
GOOD MORNING MADDEN
10:30AM ET
POPULAR STRANGER
11AM – 1PM ET
UPANDADAM
7PM – 9PM ET
RETROYIMMY
9PM – 11PM ET
Thursday March 4
GOOD MORNING MADDEN
10:30AM ET
ROBATO
11AM – 1PM ET
CJSAUCEE
7PM – 9PM ET
STIFF
9PM – 11PM ET
Friday March 5
BUFFALOKAAY
9AM – 11AM ET
FENDLER
11AM – 1PM ET
ROBATO
4PM – 6PM ET
LAURENWKR
10PM – 12 AM ET
Sunday March 7
4THQTRGAMING
9AM – 11AM ET
Contributed by mezaoyabin.