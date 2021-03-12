Madden NFL 21: What Happened Lately?

Let’s start with a story that involves music superstar Snoop Dogg. The rapper is known for his love for video games and has been a streamer for quite some time now. This weekend the rap legend had decided to stream Madden NFL 21 on Twitch and his fans were present for the occasion, expecting a nice moment with their favorite rapper. However, things did not go as planned, after around 15 minutes of streaming, Snoop was so annoyed at his current game that he decided to stop playing.

That could have been the end of the story, however, in his frustration he had forgotten to stop the recording, leaving the streaming on while he went about his day. The stream went on for over 7 hours and gathered a huge number of followers reaching 250.000 viewers who came to listen to the playlist that Snoop was listening to in the background. Snoop discovered his mistake after 7 hours and 37 minutes, putting an end to a one of a kind stream.

Our other news is the release of the schedule for this week’s Madden Live, here is the full schedule for the first week of March.

Monday March 9

UPANDADAM

9AM – 11 AM ET

JAYDUHBB

11AM – 1PM ET

CJSAUCEE

7PM – 9PM ET

SHOPMASTERTV

9PM – 11PM ET

Tuesday March 2

GOOD MORNING MADDEN

10:30AM ET

DGRIZZLETV

11AM – 1PM ET

THATDUDED3V

7PM – 9PM ET

NOKCHEVY

9PM – 11PM ET

Wednesday March 3

GOOD MORNING MADDEN

10:30AM ET

POPULAR STRANGER

11AM – 1PM ET

UPANDADAM

7PM – 9PM ET

RETROYIMMY

9PM – 11PM ET

Thursday March 4

GOOD MORNING MADDEN

10:30AM ET

ROBATO

11AM – 1PM ET

CJSAUCEE

7PM – 9PM ET

STIFF

9PM – 11PM ET

Friday March 5

BUFFALOKAAY

9AM – 11AM ET

FENDLER

11AM – 1PM ET

ROBATO

4PM – 6PM ET

LAURENWKR

10PM – 12 AM ET

Sunday March 7

4THQTRGAMING

9AM – 11AM ET

Don’t miss any event this week. You can buy Madden coins at the best prices on muteamgo to build your ultimate team.

Contributed by mezaoyabin.