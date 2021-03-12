Rare Early Charlie Chaplin Poster from 1913 will Headline A Live Online Auction Slated for This Sunday, March 14th

One of the earliest and rarest Charlie Chaplin posters to ever come to market, a collection of paintings by Burt Procter (Calif./N.Y., 1901-1980), and a beautiful Art Deco 18kt white gold multi-diamond antique engagement ring are just a few of the expected highlights in a live online auction slated for this Sunday, March 14th, at 12 noon Pacific time, by Appraisal & Estate Sale Specialists, Inc. Overall, 633 lots are scheduled to come up for bid.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com. Bidders can click and bid now, at https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/194719_fine-art-jewelry-antiques-hollywood-items/. The catalog is packed with fine art, jewelry, antiques, furniture and Hollywood memorabilia. Lots 119-551 are from a single-owner antique dealer estate, while the more than 100 lots of Hollywood memorabilia, spotlighting dozens of stars from stage and screen, start at lot 516.

“This auction features something for everyone,” said Dan Wilson, co-owner of Appraisal & Estate Sale Specialists, Inc., along with Suki Hilger. “Items include a gorgeous Waterford six-arm chandelier, a Chinese plique a jour vase set, a beautiful set of Alaskan gold nugget jewelry, a French bracket clock and matching pedestal, antique and Victorian furniture, Depression glass, Chinese cloisonné and a stunning KPM Mary and Baby Jesus plaque.”

The Charlie Chaplin poster, however, is the auction’s expected headliner. Produced in 1913, when Chaplin was still a vaudeville performer and aspiring comedian, the 42 inch long by 14 inch wide broadside advertises Fred Karno’s London Comedy Company and a show called “The Wow Wows”, starring Chaplin and other comedy performers. The show was held at the Empress Theatre in San Diego, with performances on February 17th, 1913.

“The Wow Wows” was a 29-minute show, performed in three scenes, the premise being Chaplin’s character was told he would be initiated into a secret society, when in fact the others were getting revenge on him. The comedy debuted in 1910 in New York. Included in the lot are some small playbills for “The Wow Wows” that have some great advertising for the San Diego area. The poster and playbills have a modest estimate of $300-$3,500.

The auction also features two early art collections, for Burt Procter and Robert E. Wood (Calif., 1926-1999), both of whom were close friends with the consignor. Procter was a commercial artist who painted horses and portraits of Native Americans, but he once said he “refused to be classified as a Western artist.” Wood was active and lived in California. He’s best known for watercolor paintings, harbor scenes, landscapes and figural works.

The paintings by Procter should attract strong bidder attention and include the following:

– An oil on canvas titled The Big Country, depicting two riders on horseback in a Western setting, signed, titled verso on a label and framed (est. $2,000-$3,000).

– An oil on board titled On the Watch, showing a Native American in an outdoor setting with a stick, artist signed, 18 inches by 24 inches (est. $1,500-$2,000).

– An oil on canvas titled Noon, of three horses hitched to a post in midday, signed lower left and titled on verso, in a 27 inch by 32 inch frame (est. $1,000-$1,500).

Other noteworthy artworks will include a lithograph in color by Rufino Tamayo (Mexican/N.Y.) titled Hombre en Fondo Verde, signed lower right and inscribed “H.C.” in pencil, numbered 13/25 (est. $1,000-$3,000); and an oil on canvas attributed to Jacob Heemskerk Van Beest (Dutch, 1828-1894), titled Straw Boats on Zuiderzee, signed lower left and with a copy of an old appraisal valuing the work at $8,500 (est. $1,000-$2,000).

The gorgeous Art Deco 18kt white gold multi-diamond antique engagement ring boasts seven diamonds in total, featuring one natural round brilliant cut white diamond of about a half-carat (VS, H), and two smaller natural brilliant cut white diamonds top and bottom, flanked by one diamond on each side. The overall weight is 2.4 grams (est. $250-$350).

Another jewelry item worth mentioning is the authentic Tiffany & Company (N.Y.) sterling silver chain necklace with heart tag and toggle clasp, all very well marked and in overall very good condition (est. $600-$800). From Asia, a pair of antique Chinese cloisonné lucky horse statues, each with overall scrollwork and dragon designs on an aqua ground, with gilt manes, bridles and hooves, 23 inches tall, should hit $300-$600.

On to Hollywood, where a framed montage of the late actor Heath Ledger as The Joker from the Batman movie The Dark Knight, including a Joker playing card autographed by Ledger, plus photos of him as The Joker, is expected to bring $800-$1,200. Also, a framed montage of photos and a record album from the original Batman television show, with the album signed by Batman co-creator Bob Kane, should gavel for $800-$1,200.

A framed montage commemorating U.S. Army General George S. Patton, including original photographs and an Army hat autographed by Patton himself, with a certificate of authenticity, is estimated to finish at $1,000-$2,500. Also, a vintage embroidered cowboy shirt, autographed by The Singing Cowboy, Gene Autry, made by California Ranchwear, Inc. and housed in a 31 inch by 38 inch frame, has an estimate of $600-$800.

A Mt. Washington cameo art glass brides bowl, blue with a white overlay and having a portrait medallion of a bow and floral motif, 4 inches tall and 8 inches across, with no chips, cracks or crazing, should make $400-$600; while a Victorian hanging light fixture, a double lamp having a single milk glass ruffle shade with a green edge and a dome shade hand-painted with large flowers, all with pierced brass trim, is expected to hit $100-$400.

Previews – either via Zoom or live at the gallery – are by appointment only, through Saturday, March 13th. There is no preview on Sunday, March 14th (auction day). To schedule an appointment, call 714-916-8119, or email to estatesalemandan@gmail.com. The gallery is located at 720 East Walnut Avenue #B in Fullerton, CA 92831. For those seeking an in-person appointment, all COVID protocols will be strictly enforced and masks are required.

To learn more about Appraisal & Estate Sale Specialists, Inc., visit www.estatesalemandan.webs.com

