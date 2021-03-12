Kiran Nadar Museum of Art presents ‘Jayashree Chakravarty, Unfoldings: The Route Map of Experience

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art presents ‘Jayashree Chakravarty, Unfoldings: The Route Map of Experience for your perusal.

Jayashree Chakravarty

Unfoldings: The Route Map of Experience

Presented by Akar Prakar, with Asia Week New York

(Online, March 11 – 20)

Venue Partner: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

March 11 – April 15, 10:30 am – 6:30 pm, Mondays closed

KNMA-NOIDA, Sector-126 (Entry from Gate No. 1)

Jayashree Chakravarty, Unfoldings: The Route Map Of Experience

Installation size: part a: 10.5’ x 41’ and part b: 10.5’x14.5’

Textile, Nepali paper, tissue, brown paper, pigment, acrylic paint, glue, tea and coffee stain, 2003

Image courtesy: Jayashree Chakravarty, Akar Prakar

Roobina Karode, Director and Chief Curator of KNMA, who has previously curated the practice of Jayashree Chakravarty at the Musée des arts asiatiques, Nice, and at the Musee Guimet in Paris, writes, “Jayashree’s works are experiential – they invite touch, the immersion of the body and senses into the enveloping/unfolding monumental form. In this work done in 2002-3, she creates her handmade paper scroll stretched long to paint on an expansive continuous surface. The nearly sixty feet shape shifting wall-like structure made from the composite of different kinds of paper and fabric pieces, superimposed and glued, invites us, the viewers, into its enveloping space with an interior chamber. The work gradually reveals its various layers and overlapping imagery of the flux of life around us.”

Karode adds, “It is indeed fascinating to see her work with a mobile vantage point, animating the gestural flow of whirling spaces painted on both sides of the scroll. What is worth noting in this particular work is how she has assimilated raw textures and colours of building material – stone, brick and mortar as well as those of earth, soot, limonite and red ochre found in natural shelters.”

KNMA Chairperson Kiran Nadar says: “I really enjoy the way Jayashree responds and creates spaces in and around her work. Her imagery is evocative and affective. It draws the viewer into her multi-layered world. One is lost in the moving and swirling of images that seem to rise and collapse in her monumental scrolls, a remarkable invention in her distinct art practice.”

In the words of artist Jayashree Chakravarty, “This particular work, when I see it now, after almost eighteen years, I am pleasantly surprised because of the continuous imagery that I spread out in a very painterly way. The idea I worked with, was that I wanted to paint a land that can always stand in front of me. I was immersed in the act of painting and drawing simultaneously, indulging the over-all surface and its texture, overlapping close and distant views, memories echoing words in the encircling form. In making this, I wanted to create a kind of an interior space, an evocation of a sheltering cave or a womb.”

The exhibition is presented by Akar Prakar, India, in collaboration with Asia Week New York (online), and KNMA, as venue partner. Says Akar Prakar Director Reena Lath: “We are extremely thankful to Mrs. Kiran Nadar and KNMA for facilitating the showing and display of this monumental work of Jayashree Chakravarty. The sister work of the installation at KNMA (the artist has made only 2, a pair of such huge scrolls in her career) is currently being shown at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, USA.”

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Established by art collector Kiran Nadar in 2010, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is the first privately-funded museum of art exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the sub-continent. Located in New Delhi NCR, India’s capital city, KNMA hosts an ever-growing collection of artworks that both highlights a magnificent generation of 20th-century Indian painters from the post- Independence decades and engages with the different art practices of younger contemporaries.

Sponsored by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, KNMA is focused on bridging the gap between art and the public and fostering a museum-going culture in India. KNMA aims to become a place for confluence, dialogue and collaboration through its curatorial initiatives and exhibitions, school and college workshops, art appreciation discourses, symposiums, and public programs.