Flydoc introduces a new dimension to healthcare services in India

Modern Age World has not just changed the way we live but has also influenced every aspect of our existence. While back in the day one was required to step out of the house for our daily needs, today the same is ordered and delivered at the customer’s doorstep. Flydoc.in is one unique healthcare model that draws inspiration from the convenience loving modern era which is also much in need of a better health care system.

Flydoc.in is a brain child of doctors who have worked with some of the top corporate hospitals in Delhi. It consists of a fleet of top class surgeons and physicians available for treatment at any hospital or nursing home as per the patient’s selection and convenience. The concept brought together by Aries surgery Associates Company, allows access to high end surgical procedures affordable and accessible to patients, in their vicinity!

Dr. Sunit Mediratta, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Apollo Hospital, New Delhi and Co-Founder of Flydoc says, “Once a patient requests services of our specialists, our team will assess feasibility of treatment at a hospital /nursing home close to the patient’s residence for our doctors to conduct the surgery“. Patients can also select a hospital from amongst Flydoc‘s empanelled list of hospitals giving them the ability to select from different price points for the same treatment by Flydoc‘s doctors. Patients thus select a hospital based on their budget.

“Most of the common procedures in orthopaedics, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, gynaecology, urology and ENT can be performed in small hospitals and nursing homes. Safety, sterility and hygiene is never compromised and complex procedures are performed at designated hospitals.” says Dr Ashish Srivastav, Consultant Neurosurgeon, who has previously worked with Max and Apollo Hospitals at Delhi and is the medical advisor to Flydoc.

The Flydoc team of doctors have treated patients in Patna, Srinagar, Udaipur, Guwahati besides Delhi NCR. The Flydoc team has also identified hospitals and nursing homes in Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore and Ambala where adequate infrastructure exists to provide surgical treatment to patients, thus saving travel costs and inconvenience to patient families who wish to get treated by experienced and skilled doctors in metro cities.

As the doctors work on a fee for service and there are no fixed costs of running a hospital involved, a patient is required to pay only a minimal overhead cost. Dr. Mediratta adds, “Our flexible model keeps our cost structure much lower allowing the best treatment by best doctors without having the need to burn your pockets. The group also provides an additional discount of 20% on surgical treatments for patients with a family income of less than INR 3 lakhs per annum and to people of the Armed forces and their families. Our doctors have successfully performed more than 100 surgeries since inception”.

Buoyed by their early success the group has now ventured into providing home visits by specialist doctors for patients in Delhi. This division is looked after by Dr. Vibhu Bahl, Consultant Orthopaedic surgeon at Apollo Hospital, Delhi. Other services available are teleconsultations and medical air ambulance service using both commercial and charter flights.

For more information on Flydoc, please visit : www.flydoc.in