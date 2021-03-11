AEC-Q100 Qualified and Defense-grade PolarFire® FPGAs Now Available in Volume Production

Automotive, defense, aerospace and industrial designers who need automotive- and defense-grade programmable logic solutions can now order PolarFire Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) in volume production quantities. Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced it is shipping PolarFire FPGAs qualified for both the Automotive Electronics Council Q100 (AEC-Q100) specification Grade T2 (-40°C to 125°C TJ) and military temperature grade (-40°C to 125°C TJ).

These offerings extend Microchip’s low-power leadership as a supplier of FPGAs for diverse high-reliability markets. With their thermal and space design constraints, automotive, industrial and military applications deployed in harsh environments require solutions that offer power and space efficiency as well as cryptographic security. PolarFire FPGAs offer on-chip security features that enable secure communication, an encrypted bitstream, and a cryptographically secured supply chain, ensuring tamper-proof solutions for these market segments.

Unlike SRAM-based FPGAs, Microchip devices can operate without fans and in some cases without heatsinks, simplifying the thermal design of the system and creating new opportunities for smaller, lighter designs. This is especially important in automotive applications such as blind spot detection, lane change warning systems and back up cameras. Additionally, the extended temperature range of our military grade devices coupled with our state-of-the-art security enables developers to trust and add more compute power within a thermally constrained environments such as those found in advanced strategic weapons systems.

“Removing heat from a system is not free,” said Bruce Weyer, vice president of Microchip’s FPGA business unit. “The less heat you move, the lower your total system costs become. In some cases, complete removal of fans from systems, which often have a low mean time between failure, is possible. Automotive and aerospace design engineers can now develop mid-range FPGA solutions with the lowest total power, highest reliability, and best-in-class security technologies, all at a lower total system cost.”

About AEC-Q100

AEC-Q100 is a failure-mechanism-based stress test qualification for packaged integrated circuits used in automotive applications. This specification has been established by the AEC to define qualification requirements and procedures for packaged integrated circuits used in the automotive industry. An AEC-Q100 qualified device means that the device has passed the specified stress tests and guarantees a certain level of quality/reliability.

About the PolarFire FPGA

PolarFire FPGAs deliver up to 50% lower power than competing solutions. The family of devices pan from 100K Logic Elements (LEs) to 500K LEs and feature 12.7G transceivers.

Libero® SoC Design Suite, the development tool for designing with Microchip’s FPGAs and SoCs, now supports both AEC-Q100 and military-temperature-grade FPGAs today.

Availability

PolarFire automotive- and military-grade FPGAs are available in volume production. They are supported by development boards, Microchip’s Libero® software tool suite, VectorBlox™ Accelerator Software Development Kit and IP, plus Microchip’s High-Level Synthesis (HLS) tool for edge compute solutions. More information can be found at: www.microchip.com/polarfire.

