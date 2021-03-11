Select Page

COVID19 Vaccination-Day 54

Mar 11, 2021 | Business, Health and Wellness

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.52 crore today.

A total of 2,52,89,693 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pm today. 

These include 71,70,519 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 39,77,407 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 70,31,147 FLWs (1stdose), 5,82,118 FLWs (2nd dose), 9,29,359 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 55,99,143 beneficiaries more than 60 years old.

HCWs

FLWs

45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities

Over 60 years

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

1st Dose

71,70,519

39,77,407

70,31,147

5,82,118

9,29,359

55,99,143

Total 9,22,039 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the fifty fourth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 7,25,930 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,96,109 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date:10thMarch,2021

HCWs

FLWs

45to<60yearswithCo-morbidities

Over60years

Total Achievement

1stDose

2ndDose

1stDose

2nd Dose

1stDose

1stDose

1stDose

2ndDose

40,414

87,527

94,656

1,08,582

95,834

4,95,026

7,25,930

1,96,109

 