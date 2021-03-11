COVID19 Vaccination-Day 54

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.52 crore today.

A total of 2,52,89,693 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pm today.

These include 71,70,519 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 39,77,407 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 70,31,147 FLWs (1stdose), 5,82,118 FLWs (2nd dose), 9,29,359 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 55,99,143 beneficiaries more than 60 years old.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 71,70,519 39,77,407 70,31,147 5,82,118 9,29,359 55,99,143

Total 9,22,039 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the fifty fourth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 7,25,930 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,96,109 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.