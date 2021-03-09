Declaration Of World Heritage Sites By UNESCO

At present, India has 42 sites listed under Tentative List which is a pre-requisite condition for inscription as World Heritage Site. ‘Dholavira: A Harappan City’ has been submitted for nomination of World Heritage Site in 2019-2020. Nomination dossiers of ‘Santiniketan, India’ and ‘Sacred Ensemble of Hoysalas’ have been submitted to UNESCO for the year 2021-22 cycle.
Augmentation of sites on the World Heritage List/Tentative List is a continuous process and sites are selected on the basis of their potential for fulfilling criteria under Operational Guidelines and demonstration of Outstanding Universal Value.
At present, India has 38 World Heritage Properties. All the sites under the Ministry are conserved as per ASI’s Conservation Policy and are in good shape.
WORLD HERITAGE SITES IN INDIA (38)
CULTURAL SITES:
Under Protection of Archaeological Survey of India (22)
S.No.
Name of Site
State
Agra Fort (1983)
Uttar Pradesh
Ajanta Caves (1983)
Maharashtra
Ellora Caves (1983)
Maharashtra
Taj Mahal (1983)
Uttar Pradesh
Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram (1984)
Tamil Nadu
Sun Temple, Konark (1984)
Odisha
Churches and Convents of Goa (1986)
Goa
FatehpurSikri (1986)
Uttar Pradesh
Group of Monuments at Hampi (1986)
Karnataka
Khajuraho, Group of Temples (1986)
Madhya Pradesh
Elephanta Caves ( 1987)
Maharashtra
Great Living Chola Temples at Thanjavur, Gangaikondacholapuram and Darasuram (1987 & 2004)
Tamil Nadu
Group of Monuments at Pattadakal (1987)
Karnataka
Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi (1989)
Madhya Pradesh
Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi (1993)
Delhi
QutbMinar and its Monuments, Delhi (1993)
Delhi
Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka (2003)
Madhya Pradesh
Champaner-Pavagarh Archaeological Park (2004)
Gujarat
Red Fort Complex, Delhi (2007)
Delhi
Hill Forts of Rajasthan
(Amber and Gagron Forts are under protection of Rajasthan State Archaeology and Museums)
Rajasthan
Rani-ki-Vav (The Queen’s Stepwell) at Patan (2014)
Gujarat
Archaeological Site of NalandaMahavihara(Nalanda University) at Nalanda (2016)
Bihar
Under Protection of Ministry of Railways (2)
23.
Mountain Railways of India Darjeeling,(1999), Nilgiri (2005), Kalka-Shimla (2008)
West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh
24.
ChhatrapatiShivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) (2004)
Maharashtra
Under Protection of Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (1)
25
Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya, (2002)
Bihar
Under Protection of Rajasthan State Archaeology and Museums (1)
26.
The JantarMantar, Jaipur (2010)
Rajasthan
Under Protection of Chandigarh Administration (1)
27.
The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement (2016)
Chandigarh
Under Protection of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (1)
28.
Historic City of Ahmedabad (2017)
Gujarat
Under Protection of Bombay Municipal Corporation (1)
29.
Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai (2018)
Govt of Maharashtra
Under Protection of Jaipur Municipal Corporation (1)
30.
Jaipur City, Rajasthan (2019)
Govt of Rajasthan
NATURAL SITES: (7)
Under Protection of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Changes
31.
Kaziranga National Park (1985)
Assam
32.
Keoladeo National Park (1985)
Rajasthan
33.
Manas Wildlife Sanctuary (1985)
Assam
34.
Sunderbans National Park (1987)
West Bengal
35.
Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks (1988, 2005)
Uttarakhand
36.
Western Ghats (2012)
Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra,Tamil Nadu
37
Great Himalayan National Park (2014)
Himachal Pradesh
MIXED SITE: (1)
Under Protection of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Changes
38.
Khangchendzonga National Park (2016)
Sikkim