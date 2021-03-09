Declaration Of World Heritage Sites By UNESCO

At present, India has 42 sites listed under Tentative List which is a pre-requisite condition for inscription as World Heritage Site. ‘Dholavira: A Harappan City’ has been submitted for nomination of World Heritage Site in 2019-2020. Nomination dossiers of ‘Santiniketan, India’ and ‘Sacred Ensemble of Hoysalas’ have been submitted to UNESCO for the year 2021-22 cycle.

Augmentation of sites on the World Heritage List/Tentative List is a continuous process and sites are selected on the basis of their potential for fulfilling criteria under Operational Guidelines and demonstration of Outstanding Universal Value.

At present, India has 38 World Heritage Properties. All the sites under the Ministry are conserved as per ASI’s Conservation Policy and are in good shape.

WORLD HERITAGE SITES IN INDIA (38)

CULTURAL SITES:

Under Protection of Archaeological Survey of India (22)

S.No. Name of Site State Agra Fort (1983) Uttar Pradesh Ajanta Caves (1983) Maharashtra Ellora Caves (1983) Maharashtra Taj Mahal (1983) Uttar Pradesh Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram (1984) Tamil Nadu Sun Temple, Konark (1984) Odisha Churches and Convents of Goa (1986) Goa FatehpurSikri (1986) Uttar Pradesh Group of Monuments at Hampi (1986) Karnataka Khajuraho, Group of Temples (1986) Madhya Pradesh Elephanta Caves ( 1987) Maharashtra Great Living Chola Temples at Thanjavur, Gangaikondacholapuram and Darasuram (1987 & 2004) Tamil Nadu Group of Monuments at Pattadakal (1987) Karnataka Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi (1989) Madhya Pradesh Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi (1993) Delhi QutbMinar and its Monuments, Delhi (1993) Delhi Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka (2003) Madhya Pradesh Champaner-Pavagarh Archaeological Park (2004) Gujarat Red Fort Complex, Delhi (2007) Delhi Hill Forts of Rajasthan Kumbhalgarh, Jaisalmer and Ranthambhore, Amber and Gagron Forts) (2013) (Amber and Gagron Forts are under protection of Rajasthan State Archaeology and Museums) Rajasthan Rani-ki-Vav (The Queen’s Stepwell) at Patan (2014) Gujarat Archaeological Site of NalandaMahavihara(Nalanda University) at Nalanda (2016) Bihar

Under Protection of Ministry of Railways (2)

23. Mountain Railways of India Darjeeling,(1999), Nilgiri (2005), Kalka-Shimla (2008) West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh 24. ChhatrapatiShivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) (2004) Maharashtra

Under Protection of Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (1)

25 Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya, (2002) Bihar

Under Protection of Rajasthan State Archaeology and Museums (1)

26. The JantarMantar, Jaipur (2010) Rajasthan

Under Protection of Chandigarh Administration (1)

27. The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement (2016) Chandigarh

Under Protection of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (1)

28. Historic City of Ahmedabad (2017) Gujarat

Under Protection of Bombay Municipal Corporation (1)

29. Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai (2018) Govt of Maharashtra

Under Protection of Jaipur Municipal Corporation (1)

30. Jaipur City, Rajasthan (2019) Govt of Rajasthan

NATURAL SITES: (7)

Under Protection of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Changes

31. Kaziranga National Park (1985) Assam 32. Keoladeo National Park (1985) Rajasthan 33. Manas Wildlife Sanctuary (1985) Assam 34. Sunderbans National Park (1987) West Bengal 35. Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks (1988, 2005) Uttarakhand 36. Western Ghats (2012) Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra,Tamil Nadu 37 Great Himalayan National Park (2014) Himachal Pradesh

MIXED SITE: (1)

Under Protection of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Changes