Shri Piyush Goyal flags off Jabalpur-Chandafort Superfast train and inaugurates/dedicates host of railway projects, passenger amenities at various stations in Madhya Pradesh

The Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal flagged off Jabalpur- Chandafort Special train through video conferencing today and inaugurated/dedicated host of railway projects, passenger amenities at various stations in Madhya Pradesh along with Union Minister of State, Ministry of Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and other dignitaries present at the event site.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Minister Shri PiyushGoyal extended his best wishes on the occasion of International Women’s Day and said that important projects are being dedicated/inaugurated on this day. He informed that all women crew operated the special train between Jhansi and Gwalior today.

He added that the train flagged off between Jabalpur- Chandafort will boost tourism in the region and shall provide improved connectivity. He informed that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is particularly interested in the expansion of Indian Railway network. He specifically sanctioned a large number of projects in Madhya Pradesh during the last 7 years and made the funds available for these projects. The average budget for Railway projects in Madhya Pradesh during 2009-14 was Rs 632 Cr. per year. Hon’ble Prime Minister has approved the budget of Rs 7,700 Cr. for 2021-22. It is increased by 12 times. The Minister said that the railway projects progressing in Madhya Pradesh have to speeded so that we may serve the citizen of the state at the earliest as well as freight traffic also needs to be increased so that it may benefit the industries.

About the Jabalpur-Chandafort Express Tri weekly Special Train:

The Train no. 02274 Jabalpur-Chandafort Express Tri weekly Special train shall depart from Jabalpur at 05.15 hrs and shall reach Chandafort at 13.45 hrs. It shall run on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Train no. 02273 Chandafort- Jabalpur Express Tri weekly Special train shall depart from Chandafort at 14.50 hrs and shall reach Jabalpur at 23.25 hrs daily. It shall run on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

This train has 1 AC Chaircar coach, 1 Sleeper coach and 08 Chair Car coaches & two SLR Coaches. It shall have stoppages at MadanMahal, Nainpur, Balaghat, Gondia stations enroute in both directions.

Today, this train is being run as “Inaugural Special Train”.

Doubling of Satna-Kaima section (6 Kms):

Hon’ble Minister inaugurated doubling work of Satna- Kaima section (06 Kms). At a cost of Rs. 30 Cr. doubling work of Satna- Kaima section was completed. This route is a part of Satna- Rewa route doubling work. It is an important railway project to improve the mobility on this route. With the doubling on this route, train connectivity shall be enhanced in this region and train operations are expected to be smooth.

Improved Passenger amenities at Shivpuri station on Guna-Gwalior route:

Various passenger amenities at Shivpuri station like beautification of station, new waiting room, improved platform surface, modernisation of hybrid power station for green station, GRP room were inaugurated at a cost of Rs. 2.5 Cr.

Improved Passenger amenities at SantHirdaram Nagar Station under Bhopal Division:

Foot Overbridge at SantHirdaram Nagar Station under Bhopal Division, expansion of cover over shed at the platform, improved platform surface and Coach guidance system was inaugurated at a cost of Rs. 2 Cr. It will improve the travel experience of passengers in Bhopal area.

New Goods shed at Sorai Station on Bhopal- Bina route:

A new goods shed at Sorai Station was inaugurated. It is built at a cost of Rs. 18 Cr. on Bhopal Bina route shall give impetus to freight loading. It shall serve the areas of Bhopal, Bina, Vidisha.

New Foot Overbridge at Karakbel station on Itarsi-Jabalpur route:

A new foot over bridge at Karakbel station on Itarsi-Jabalpur route was inaugurated. For the convenience and safety of passengers, this new Foot Overbridge has been provided at a cost of Rs. 1 Cr.