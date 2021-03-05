Cargill promotes the role of Mexican women in agricultural

Historically, women have had less access to agricultural assets, inputs, services, and employment opportunities in rural areas compared to men. In order to break a cycle that excludes 51% of the Mexican population, Cargill Mexico, together with Heifer International and Educampo Chiapas, work to strengthen female participation throughout the agribusiness value chain.

This support is done through the economic empowerment of women. The organizations offer women who participate in Hatching Hope and Educampo Chiapas the skills, tools, and resources needed to empower their production, business management and life. The stereotypes that usually slow down their development are challenged, and their voices are included in critical conversations, transforming the role of women for future generations.

In 2019, Cargill in partnership with Heifer International, launched Hatching Hope to improve the income, poultry production, and access to protein for women farmers and their communities.

By 2021, Hatching Hope Mexico plans to impact 6.56 million people through increasing awareness and education around the production, promotion, and consumption of poultry, with a focus on eggs. This goal is only possible thanks to the hard work of women smallholder farmers who are committed to helping their families, communities and businesses prosper.

With the trainings I have managed to produce 150 eggs a week for my own consumption and sale, this improved my family income because now I help with the familys spending, said Luisa Martínez Cruz, beneficiary of the town of San Lorenzo Barreras, Oaxaca.

In May 2020, 178 families were trained in improved production techniques, 58 producers were receiving training on improved poultry production and productivity, and 32 have already been linked to a reliable market.

Another key partner in Mexico, Educampo Chiapas, promotes the development of small producers who have incomes below the minimum wage and who subsist in conditions of high marginalization. Through these programs the organizations #ChooseToChallenge the current economic and social roles of women that resulting in equity in society and at home.

Valencia Figueroa, Educampo Chiapas participant in Flores Magón, shared, In the last year my production and quality life have both improved. We sell a portion of our outputs and the other half is for our personal consumption. Now my husband focuses on the field and I manage the overall operations.

From 2019 to 2020, 14 localities in seven municipalities of Chiapas have benefited, 194 producers increased their production by 150%, of which 6% are women.

Women have always been present in the field, with an active and leading relevance derived from their work that has served to connect and educate.

Alejandra Ruiz, leader of the Cargill womens network in Mexico commented that Cargill recognizes the critical role that women play in agribusiness. When women can increase their income, whole community thrives with them, therefore, it is relevant for the company to work hand in hand with strategic allies to promote inclusive financing, access to markets and improve its technical capabilities.

About Cargill

Cargills 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

About Cargill Mexico

Cargill Mexico aims to contribute to the improvement of agricultural productivity, satisfying and fulfilling the expectations of the national industry. In addition to adding value to human and animal nutrition, thus encouraging economic development, Cargill Mexico reinvests its profits in different new businesses within the country. Cargill maintains operations in Mexico through 8 business units, employs more than 1,750 people in 12 states of the country and has 25 facilities, including a corporate office in Mexico City. For more information, visit Cargill.com.mx

About Educampo

Mexican Foundation for Rural Development, A.C. is a non-welfare civil association that emerged more than five decades ago to promote productive projects and human development of Mexican rural producers, thus generating a decent, sustainable, and independent standard of living.

It encourages small producers to obtain higher yields in their production lines through access to technology, to better productive, commercial, and organizational practices. The Foundation is aimed at the low-income rural sector with potential for development, that is, peasants who have tools to work with, such as small areas for planting.

Its pioneers believed it possible to bring the sense of business to the field, considering that the lack of capital was the cause of low productivity in this sector. The operational team is made up of multidisciplinary professionals. The national office is located in Mexico City, extending its reach to four entities in Mexico: Campeche, Chiapas, Jalisco and Yucatán.

About Heifer International

Heifer International is an NGO that works to combat hunger and poverty and take care of the planet, promoting sustainable practices involving small producers in agricultural development.

Heifer International, focuses its work on strengthening the livelihoods of rural families, to alleviate hunger and poverty while taking care of the earth, achieving a sustainable life through the generation of a decent income and the development of their social capital and associative capacities. Since its founding in 1944, Heifer has provided assistance to 20.7 million families – more than 36.9 million people – in more than 21 countries, pushing them on the path to economic prosperity, out of poverty and hunger.

Heifer has been working in Mexico since 1977 supporting families to achieve better nutrition and higher incomes through projects that promote food self-sufficiency and participation in inclusive value chains, strengthening the local economy with a focus on market ties, care of the environment and seeking to restore the social fabric with a focus on women and the family.