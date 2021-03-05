Truu Salon Named To The Salon Today 200 By Salon Today Magazine For The Sixth Time

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Truu Salon in Hollywood, FL owned by David Levy recently was named to the SALON TODAY 200 by SALON TODAY, the leading business media for salon and spa owners.

The 2021 honorees were announced during the SALON TODAY 200 Virtual Watch Party (www.salontoday.com/ST200WatchParty). The online event profiled 12 of the honorees and the creative survival strategies they developed during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting salon shutdowns. The event also named the 2021 honorees, gave the SALON TODAY audience a first look at this year’s cover, and connected viewers to the online stories where they could read the profiles of all honorees.

The magazine’s 24th annual SALON TODAY 200 issue profiles the selected salons in its Spring 2021 edition. The 200 salons were honored for their best business-building ideas in 2019 and their survival strategies for 2020, which were gathered from applications submitted by the SALON TODAY audience, who represent the 20,000 top-producing salons and spas in the country.

“In a typical year, the SALON TODAY 200 invites salons to compete in 11 different best practice categories, but we knew this year was a challenging one for our audience, and it caused us to adapt our application process to current times,” said Stacey Soble, director of brand content strategy for SALON TODAY. “We wanted to capture the way these industry heroes were creating ways to generate revenue and support their team members while their doors were closed, help loyal clients with their hair woes while they sheltered in place, and guide their team through the enhanced safety and sanitation requirements as they reopened.”

For a salon to be named to the SALON TODAY 200, it had to meet the following criteria: 1) The salon or spa opened on or before January 1, 2018. 2) The salon is a provider of professional salon services including one, or more, of the following: hair care, nail care, skin care, body care or spa treatments; 3) The salon or spa generated annual service and product sales revenues of at least $250,000 per year since 2018; and 4) The owner provided statistical information about his or her business and completed two essay sections.

Salon Today is a media brand under the Beauty, Health and Wellness division of Bobit Business Media, which is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Truu Salon is an Aveda concept salon located in Hollywood, Florida. The award winning salon specializes in Aveda’s signature haircuts, hair color and conditioning treatments. It carries the entire line of Aveda haircare, skincare, bodycare, makeup and aromas.

