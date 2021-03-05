ACIS IT Solutions Announces A More Simplified Approach to Buying IT Services

Celebrating 22 years of business, ACIS IT Solutions has an exemplary history of providing IT services to Springfield and the surrounding areas in Southwest Missouri, Northwest Arkansas, and Southeast Kansas. ACIS has evolved over the years by adapting to the ever-changing marketplace while seeking the latest and most innovative technologies; we take pride providing the best of the best technology to our clients.

Today ACIS IT Solutions is announcing advancements to our service offerings by simplifying our existing offerings into subsets thus simplifying and compartmentalizing our complex service set. These three new subsets encompass the best of the best ACIS has to offer and is proud to bring this exciting simplification to the market.

“We feel that by bringing to market our three new distinct Service offerings, we can enhance and simplify our operations to better serve our existing and new clients” says President Travis Schnelle.

Our new service offerings are as follows:

Complete IT – Comprehensive IT Support…..

Our unique top-down approach. Also known as Managed IT.

We deliver comprehensive IT support and security solutions in an expert manner. Our clients have peace of mind knowing their staff has access to the best support available. Flat rate 24/7 monitoring backed by some of the best support personnel in the industry. Preventing Your IT Problems because technology should be a tool, not a burden.

Low Volt – Cabling and Green Energy…..

Structured low voltage cabling solutions done right.

Our expert technical staff specializes in large-scale project design and installation down to single data cable installations. We provide specialized solutions that include: Structured Cabling Design and Installation, Testing and Repair, Removal of abandoned cable, Fiber and Fusion Splicing, Low Voltage Lighting, Solar, Audio, Wireless AP’s and Bridging, IP Cameras, and Access Control. We utilize the latest top-of-the-line test and certification equipment. Certified BICSI® RCDD to ensure that every project exceeds industry standards.

ServTech – Support and Repair Services…..

Retail sales and services.

We have experience in PC and Mac device repair that is second to none. Our retail presence has been at the same location for over twenty years. We strive to provide the best client experience available. Our experts understand technology, so you do not have to. In-store as well as on-site options. Our techs are respectful, knowledgeable, and resolve your problem correctly the first time.

About ACIS IT Solutions

ACIS IT Solutions is a managed service provider that offers customers a wide array of projects and services, including managed IT services, Hosted VOIP business telephone systems, network security, structured cabling, and computer repair and sales. The company has more than 35 years of industry experience and has served southwest Missouri homes and businesses for more than 20 years.

For more information about ACIS IT Soutions, visit its website at http://www.acisitsolutions.com or call 417-823-7100.