New Yorker Electronics Providing New Metal Casting Capabilities from AMFAS International

New Yorker Electronics is offering advanced new metal casting capabilities from AMFAS International. These processes include die casting, investment casting and sand casting in stainless steel, carbon steel, aluminum, copper/brass and super alloys (Inconel).

Die Casting

Die Casting, a process similar to injection molding, uses a die or mold to inject molten metal into the tool which then cools until the part can be removed and handled without distortion. This is typically used for high-volume applications. The mold die is commonly made from high performance tool steels, and its lifespan consists of millions of shots before any deterioration of the steel tool due to high temperatures and cooling. AMFAS often refurbishes sections of the tool to save customers the expense of a new tool.

Through AMFAS International, New Yorker Electronics offers hot and cold chamber and vacuum assist casting and produce parts to 50 pounds with aluminum alloys, zinc and magnesium. Equipment includes 280T to 2000T high pressure die casting machines, robotic material handling and centralized furnace and dumping furnaces.

Investment Casting

Although labor intensive, investment casting delivers high precision and repeatability. Investment casting employs a shell made of ceramic, plaster, or plastic that is formed around a wax or styrene pattern. The wax pattern is melted and removed in a furnace and metal is poured into the shell to create the casting.

Investment casting can produce parts in almost any metal with features that cannot be easily machined or die cast. New Yorker Electronics and AMFAS can advise on the best casting option given the material, part geometry, volume and other considerations. Part sizes range from 1oz to 150lbs. Materials used include stainless steel, carbon steel alloys, aluminum alloys, super alloys (Inconel), copper & brass alloys and iron.

Sand Casting

In the case of sandcasting, sand acts as the mold die. A pattern of the actual part is made typically from wood or metal with two halves representing the needed part. These patterns are then used to make a temporary die made of sand.

The two halves of the sand mold are joined together and the molten metal is poured into the sand mold. Within a few minutes the metal cools and the sand mold is removed using vibration and mechanical means. With AMFAS International, the sand is then pulverized, sifted and reused.

Advantages of sand casting are that it is relatively inexpensive, especially for lower volumes; very large components are possible; and ferrous and non-ferrous materials are possible with nearly any alloy. AMFAS uses stainless steel, carbon steel alloys, aluminum alloys, copper & brass alloys and iron for sand casting.

Die Casting Features:

Machines up to 2000 tons Part size up to 50lbs Tolerances: As cast ± .005″; 0.5 degree draft Minimum wall thickness: Zn & Mg: .04″, AL: .08″

Investment Casting Features:

Part size from 1oz to 150lbs Tolerances: As cast ± .010″ up to 2″, ±.005″ each additional 1″; 0 degree draft

Sand Casting Features:

Part size from 1oz to 150lbs Tolerances: Typical ± .010″, ± .030″

QC Lab:

Spectrometer X-ray CMM Destructive Testing Pressure/leak testing Profilometer

As a distributor rep agreement partner, New Yorker Electronics offers Amfas International’s product development, reverse engineering services, injection molding and 3D capabilities as well as specific testing for the Automotive, Aerospace and Military Industry like compliance to BAC, Nadcap, MIL specs and more. Amfas services offered through New Yorker Electronics include CNC Machining, Metal Castings, Injection Molding (Blow Molding, Reaction Injection Molding, Powdered Metal Casting, Electronic Components, Sheet Metal, Tooling and Finishing (Plating, Anodizing, Passivating, Powder Coating, Painting) as well as Rapid Prototyping and complete Contract Manufacturing.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).