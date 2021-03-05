CRMIT Solutions Announces HealthCARE360 on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace.

CRMIT Solutions today announced it has launched HealthCARE360 on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering healthcare providers to digitize, build, grow and own their healthcare practice. The solution is best suited for multi-specialty clinics, hospitals and solo practitioners for both core medical and allied health services.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, HealthCARE360 is currently available on AppExchange.

The patients, doctors and healthcare service providers can inherit the best in class features of the Salesforce platform such as security, privacy, scalability, availability, and performance.

HealthCARE360 had recently announced that it has been assessed for HIPAA compliance. This comes after the successful completion of the HIPAA compliance assessment carried out, by an independent auditor.

“At HealthCARE360, we are proud to work with Salesforce and deliver a patient experience platform that not only meets evolving care access and delivery expectations but also the strict data security standards of the healthcare industry,” said Saurabh Gupta, VP Products & Solution Engineering at HealthCARE360.

“HIPAA compliance reaffirms our commitment to our customers to keep their personal and health data safe. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital channels of engagement in healthcare and the need to continue to safeguard patient data along with delivering quality care, has never been higher,” explained Saurabh.

“HealthCARE360 is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for healthcare providers by providing an enhanced patient experience platform,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange.“AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting edge solutions to drive customer success.”

About HealthCARE360

HealthCARE360 is a personalized healthcare experience platform. Healthcare providers can benefit from digitizing, building, growing and owning their healthcare practice while providing a personalized healthcare experience for their patients with self-scheduling, tele-consulting and e-payment solutions built natively on Salesforce. HealthCARE360 offers a multi-channel access to care & personalized patient experiences which go beyond episodic care. The platform is best suited for multi-specialty clinics, hospitals and solo practitioners for both core medical and allied health services.

To find out more, visit – www.thehealthcare360.in

About CRMIT Solutions

CRMIT Solutions is a pioneer in digital transformation solutions to deliver Customer360. As a premier Salesforce, Tableau & Mulesoft partner, CRMIT Solutions specializes in CRM, business insights, field transformations, human services, and patient experience solutions. With over 200+ certified CRM & business intelligence consultants and over 1000+ successful deployments globally, CRMIT has successfully acquired 200+ customers spreading across various domains including financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and human services (governments).

To find out more, visit – www.crmit.com