Recode Launches Jojoba Oil For Healthy Skin And Hair

Recode, India’s fastest growing beauty brand, has announced its newest product – Jojoba face Oil. It can be used for both getting healthy hair and achieve flawless skin.

The oil is extracted by the cold-press method, making it the most effective concentration of nutrients. Traditionally, used topically or orally to improve skin, hair and nail health. Shalini Trehan ,Co-Founder said, “We created this formulation to give our customer new goals in flawless skin and lustrous hair. It is made to keep the natural glow of the skin intact and gives hair the necessary nutrients to become strong and healthy.”

It is an oil power-packed with nutrients and vitamins that have beneficial properties for all. Recode’s Jojoba oil has many health benefits when used consistently.