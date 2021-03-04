Tide to increase India headcount to over 400 in 2021

Tide, the UK’s leading digital business financial platform, today announced that it plans to increase its India headcount by 350 skilled professionals in 2021 to take the total headcount in India to over 400 by end 2021. Over 180 of these will be in areas such as engineering and product development, plus over 100 additional positions in the likes of support and servicing, for Tide’s global development center in Hyderabad, tasked with supporting the firms’ ambitious global expansion and constant innovation to deliver higher value to SMEs. Another 50 will be in areas such as marketing and support which will be based in Tide’s corporate office in Gurugram as it seeks to replicate its success in the UK market, in India.

In his comments, Oliver Prill, Chief Executive Officer, Tide, said, “Though Tide is at the very beginning of its journey here, we are very excited about our launch into the Indian market. India boasts one of the largest number of SMEs globally and has a very robust and fast growing fintech ecosystem. As we look to scale globally, we have a growing need for top-level talent, which is fortunately readily available in India. The new team members we will welcome to Tide will benefit from the strong Tide culture where we support one another, give people the opportunity to share their ideas, and be an integral part of building a brilliant service.”

Added, Gurjodhpal Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Tide India, “Tide’s mission to save small business owners time (and money) is much more relevant today for Indian SMEs than before. As a fast-growing business, Tide never stands still, as we are always striving to offer a better service to our members and to deliver new and exciting products. We are known to be the employer of choice providing an open, collaborative and fulfilling work culture and experience where people go out of their way to be supportive and work as one global team. I look forward to building a great team here in India.”