Cat Kreidich Appointed Executive Vice President at ADA Worldwide

ADA Worldwide, the global independent distribution division of Warner Music Group, announced the appointment of veteran music executive Cat Kreidich to Executive Vice President. In this role, Kreidich will spearhead ADAs widening global footprint and partnerships across international commerce and marketing, in addition to label/product management and operations. Based in New York, she will report to Eliah Seton, President of Independent Music & Creator Services, Warner Music Group.

Seton said: Cat will be instrumental in elevating our work for partners and projects across the globe, working closely with label management and our international teams. With her strong relationships in the independent space, shell also play a big role in attracting new business both in the U.S. and internationally. On behalf of everyone at ADA, we are thrilled to welcome Cat to our leadership team.

Kreidich adds: Im elated to rejoin Eliah and the ADA team in what has become a truly full circle moment. With ADAs global foothold now established, I look forward to collaborating with our teams around the world to identify and mobilize on untapped opportunities, with an eye towards data and insights.

An accomplished exec, Kreidich spent eight years of her trajectory at The Orchard, developing their value proposition and people services. There, Kreidich was SVP of Account Management, Advertising, and Data Analysis, at the helm of a global team she re-organized and strategically positioned during the companys rapid expansion, spread across 40 different cities. She also founded The Orchards Commercial Insights team and was a key stakeholder in the development and steering towards the creation and use of innovative data insight tools. Her role ushered in a now widely prevalent data-driven culture, leveraging insight tools to advise in the decision-making by labels and artists, accelerating growth, brand awareness, and positive impact and results, globally.

Most recently, Kreidich served as Senior Vice President, Commerce for Sony Music Entertainments catalog, where she led commercial activity for a $900MM group, across digital and physical, for the likes of Mariah Carey, Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, and more. She was recruited from The Orchard to restructure the Legacy business for a rapidly growing streaming environment, bringing a data sensibility that delivered successful campaigns for the likes of Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys, Travis Scott, and Bruce Springsteen.

Kreidich previously served in numerous other commercial, strategic, and operating roles in the industry at Ultra Records, Caroline Distribution, Virgin Records, and Motown Records. She holds a B.A. in New Media & Marketing from Emerson College.