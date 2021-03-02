Toyota T-Serv & Fix My Cars Inaugurates Multi-Brand Car Service Centre In Bangalore

Toyota has launched its new multi-brand service centre called the T-Serv in Bangalore city. A total of five service centers are opened across the capital city in the state of Karnataka. We were invited by Fix My Cars, which is one of the five centers that have received a franchise from Toyota Kirloskar Motors.

Fix My Cars along with support from T-Serv caters to servicing needs of all passenger cars. The workshop is located in Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore. The workshop caters to all forms of mechanical and body repairs for passenger cars. This includes general servicing, periodic maintenance, HVAC operation, vehicle dynamic check and evaluation, interior treatment, and break down assistance.

In the organized workshop, Toyota has trained the technicians to handle servicing and other operations of all passenger cars. TKM will provide certified OEM parts, which will be used by technicians to perform repairs on the car. Toyota has partnered with many brands such as Denso, Idemitsu, Bosch and Advics to provide OEM spares for T-Serv workshops.

Fix My Cars has also launched its own website for its customers to book a service appointment. The website also lists various services offered by the workshop in association with Toyota T-Serv. The website also provides approximate costing for each service along with promotional offers. Customers can choose the service accordingly and book an appointment on the workshop’s website, Fixmykars.

Additionally, TKM will also provide a digitized platform in the form of a mobile application to franchises. This will help the end customers to book services and make for a complete contactless experience.

Through the mobile application, customers can book a service request at their nearest T-Serv workshop. While booking a service, customers will get options to describe the service in detail and upload supporting images. They can also choose for a pickup and drop service while making a service appointment as well.

Once the car reaches the T-Serv service centre, every repair or part replacement will be logged in the mobile application with supporting photos uploaded by the service centre. Customers will also get to see the progression towards completion of service on their cars. After the completion of service, customers can make the payment choosing from multiple methods of digital payment right from the application

The inauguration event also saw Fix My Car recognizing their staff for stellar performance, which have helped provide excellent customer support. Right from the workshop crew to the staff at the billing desk was recognized for their performance.

In addition to this, the workshop also handed over keys of serviced cars to its customers, marking the commencement of operations as the T-Serv outlet. The Fix My Cars facility also has a customer lounge area, multiple work bays, painting booths, and various accessories displayed for customers to personalize their vehicles.