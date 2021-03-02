Waste King removes 180 sacks of waste after roadside litter-pick

Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has collaborated with its near neighbour and competitor company, Camiers Waste Management, to clear up litter from the verges and hedgerows of roads close to both companies’ headquarters, in Long Marston, near Tring, Hertfordshire.

With the lockdown – brought about by restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic – producing a drastic reduction in traffic on the area’s roads allied to local road closures, Edward Frazier, the landlord of the Industrial Estate where both Waste King and Camiers are based, had the idea to de-clutter the area. So, to carry out this good deed to benefit the whole community, he enlisted the help of the professionals nearby.

With other local businesses supplying some of their employees to help clean up the area, under the oversight of Waste King and Camiers, the short, sharp litter-picking campaign produced 180 black sacks full of items ranging from fast-food packaging and cans to more bulky items such as car tyres and even toilets.

Glenn Currie, Waste King’s Managing Director, said, “In the end, we had to use Waste King’s biggest truck to take away 40 cubic yards of waste. As is our company policy, all of this rubbish was recycled safely, thus reducing the harmful effects on the environment.”

Andy Cattigan, Waste King’s Operations Director, commented, “Glenn and I started Waste King some 14 years ago because we wanted to ‘do something for the environment’, so we were grateful when Mr Frazier asked us to help with the roadside clean-up around Long Marston. Thankfully, the local environment now contains a lot less rubbish – and, as spring begins, that will help nature, not just plants and animals but humans too, to flourish.”

About Waste King Ltd

A specialist collections, clearance and recycling company, Waste King serves the domestic and commercial markets. It focuses not only on providing a friendly, efficient, cost-effective service but also one which is environmentally friendly. Waste King offsets its carbon footprint by using various technologies including GPS tracking systems to minimise the mileage its vehicles travel, which also reduces these vehicles’ fuel usage. Waste King’s uniformed, Environment Agency-licensed staff take time to ensure that the maximum amount of waste can be recycled and that all the waste it collects is disposed of in an environmentally friendly way. Waste King was formed, in 2007, by Glenn Currie and Andy Cattigan, who had experience in sales and IT respectively and were keen to ‘do something to help the environment’.