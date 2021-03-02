PEKO Announces Strategic Partnership with FORGE

(1888 PressRelease) Relationship designed to help innovators bring their products to market.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – PEKO Precision Products, Inc. is furthering its support of startups through a partnership with FORGE. FORGE is a nonprofit that aims to help innovators navigate the journey from physical prototype through to commercial scale and impact by supporting manufacturing and providing access to regional supplier resources.

As part of the relationship, FORGE will connect right-fit innovators to PEKO for manufacturing and commercialization of their hardware, machinery or equipment. Specifically, FORGE will work to understand a business’ needs and make introductions to PEKO when there is compatibility and the basis for a mutually-beneficial relationship. To further its awareness among FORGE innovators, PEKO will also take part in FORGE-hosted events throughout the year and showcase its value to innovators as their engineering and manufacturing arm.

“A lot of new companies have knowledge, technical and manufacturing gaps when it comes to making and scaling their physical products,” said PEKO’s New England Account Executive Bill Melvin. “Most of the companies we work with don’t want to or don’t intend on ever having their own manufacturing plants. FORGE will help us connect with innovators so we can work together effectively to increase their readiness.”

As a forward-thinking manufacturer, PEKO will work collaboratively with innovative companies to provide full-service support to bring their innovative products to market. These include:

● Development/prototypes

● Contract manufacturing services

● Precision parts and assemblies

“By connecting innovators to suppliers like PEKO, we’re empowering regional production and supporting the successful scaling of innovative products,” explained FORGE’s Director of Regional Initiatives Adam Rodrigues. “We’re thrilled to have PEKO as one of our high-quality and trustworthy resources to help drive a self-fueling ecosystem of innovation.”

To learn more about PEKO, visit pekoprecision.com.

ABOUT PEKO — Founded in 1966 as a precision tool fabricator, PEKO has grown into a multi-faceted advanced center for technology development and product commercialization. Today, from its expansive manufacturing space in Rochester, NY, PEKO offers a full suite of services to completely supports defense OEMs’ products, from engineering and manufacturing development to full-rate production. Learn more at pekoprecision.com.

ABOUT FORGE — Headquartered in Somerville, MA, FORGE is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that addresses crucial gaps and accelerates path to market for startups making physical products by making right-fit introductions to industry expertise combined with the training and support needed to ensure readiness for the connections to be productive. To learn more, visit forgemass.org.