Second Ori’Zaba’s Franchise Location in Houston

Texas territory expansion by seasoned hospitality professional demonstrates brand's strong investment appeal.

LAS VEGAS – Popular scratch Mexican restaurant chain Ori’Zaba’s is continuing its expansion in the Texas market with a new franchise location owned by Vikas Abbasi in Houston, marking the second location in the city. Abbasi plans to open the site to further serve the city and surrounding areas with a unique and authentic Mexican food experience while benefiting the economy of his local community.

Abbasi has deep experience in the hospitality industry. He began his career as a store manager for fast food restaurant chains Subway and Pizza Inn in Houston, where he was responsible for directing the overall operations, staffing and employee development, and sales initiatives. Most recently, he served as a supervisor with Hilton Grand Vacations. There, he led inside and outside sales efforts to establish new clients, managed over 30 employees, and maintained positive relationships with customers and account contacts.

“I’m thrilled to be part of Ori’Zaba’s. Their unique model allows me to combine my passion for healthy foods with my professional experience to take advantage of this amazing opportunity,” said Abbasi. “With Ori’Zaba’s menu of great choices, I look forward to giving Houstonians a chance to taste authentic Mexican food while having the confidence that comes from knowing that the company’s leadership team will help ensure my success as a franchisee.”

Ori’Zaba’s offers extensive support to help franchises grow, including:

• A brand with longevity and mature business practices

• Authentic recipes and differentiated menu items that drive repeat customers

• Optimized financial, marketing and labor processes

• Vendor partnerships that provide the best product costs, sourcing and quality

• Delivery, online ordering and catering for additional revenue channels

• Comprehensive training, including Ori’Zaba’s University

“Vikas’ vision for his Ori’Zaba’s location is exactly what we look for in franchise investors,” said Ori’Zaba’s Franchise Sales Manager Adam Petersen. “With his commitment to customer service, his ability to keep his finger on the pulse of the local community’s tastes and his dream of business ownership, he has all the ingredients to launch a successful restaurant in the area and we are thrilled to have him as part of the Ori’Zaba’s family.”

To learn about franchising opportunities with the company, call 952.388.4136, email adam ( @ ) zabas dot com or visit https://zabas.com/franchising.

About Ori’Zaba’s – Ori’Zaba’s is a fast casual Mexican restaurant chain whose mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients. Originating in Las Vegas in 2001, Ori’Zaba’s multiple locations can now be found throughout the city and now, two locations in Houston, Texas too. To learn more, visit https://zabas.com/franchising.