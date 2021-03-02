iinsight is offering its New Allied Health Practice Management Software in Australia

The all-new iinsight® is a cloud-based case management software designed by Be Software International. The company is offering its New Allied Health Practice Management Software in Australia to enhance the healthcare sector.

The iinsight® offered case management software solutions for the allied health professional to ensure a reliable, fast, and protected means to manage their patients and their medical documents. The company has made this simpler with its advanced allied health practice management software, an innovative and versatile means that will improve the way they are employed. This newly developed software is accessible via any web-based device, and it is hosted on the cloud to bring flexibility to the healthcare users and staff members.

iinsight® has offered allied health patient account software, the simple and best match for any practice size. It can be scaled to suit physiotherapists’ distinctive requirements, diagnostic medical sonographers, and respiratory therapists. Medical technologists, radiographers, dietitians, dental hygienists, and speech-language pathologists can also find various useful software based on their unique requirements. This enables the users to begin with an efficient approach to manage their patients’ correspondence reports and records.

The company provides its cloud-based Allied Health practice management software to make patient billing updates and streamline their invoicing and timesheets records. This advanced technology eliminates the need for field staff to maintain their individual records and add to the system afterwards. The company now has its offices in Australia, the USA, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, and Canada, with clients in seven different countries.

To get a free trial of 14 days or explore the full features of iinsight®, please visit the official website and fill the contact us form.

About the Company:

iinsight® is cloud-based case management and reporting system designed for health clinics, allied health service providers, and NDIS service providers. It provides database security, backups, and 24×7 system monitoring with cloud access to make case management easy.