Canada – Minister Jonathan Wilkinson to open the Powering Past Coal Alliance Global Summit with the United Kingdom

Media representatives are advised that Canada and the United Kingdom are co-hosting the Powering Past Coal Alliance’s virtual Global Summit from March 2 to 4, 2021. The Summit will convene governments, businesses and civil society to deliver new coal phase-out commitments, share insights and experience, and identify opportunities to increase global action at COP26 in December.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will open the summit at a high-level plenary on March 2nd at 11:00 a.m., along with the United Kingdom’s Minister of State (Minister for Business, Energy and Clean Growth), the Right Honourable Anne Marie Trevelyan.

Other speakers include: United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions Michael R. Bloomberg, United Kingdom High-Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance Mark Carney, and Ministers from Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Germany and Senegal.

Event: Powering Past Coal Alliance Global Summit’s High-Level Plenary with speakers

Date: March 2

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (EST)

Following the Summit on March 4th, Minister Wilkinson will provide an update on next steps and take questions from media representatives. Details will be provided in due course.

Note that the event will be livestreamed on PPCA Global Summit and on YouTube.