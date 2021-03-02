Hong Kong – Appointment of self-recommended youth members to Advisory Committee on Mental Health

​The Government announced today (March 2) the appointment of two members to the Advisory Committee on Mental Health through the Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth for a two-year term from March 1, 2021, to February 28, 2023.



The two newly appointed members are Miss Angel Chan Hoi-yi and Mr Ikey Cheung Ho-yuen.



The Committee, established in December 2017, advises the Government on mental health policies, including the establishment of more integral and comprehensive approaches to tackle multi-faceted mental health issues in Hong Kong. With two youth members joining, the Committee will continue to assist the Government in developing policies, strategies and measures to enhance mental health services in Hong Kong. It will also follow up on and monitor the implementation of the recommendations of the Mental Health Review Report.