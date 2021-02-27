Rediscover, Reconnect and Revisit India and its Culture at ARTH – A CULTURE FEST

Riding high on the back of two glorious and successful seasons, Zee Live’s one-of-a-kind cultural festival, Arth – A Culture Fest is back with a bang, in the form of a scintillating third season. Making for a digital delight, Arth,this year, will be a virtual extravaganza, organized in Kolkata and will be live-streamed from 27th – 28th February 2021through the Facebook and YouTube channels of Zee 24 Ghanta & Arth-A Culture Fest. Viewers can register online at https://www.arthlive.in.

In the Kolkata edition, Arth – A Culture fest will bring to fore the very essence of East India. The audience can look forward to seeing eminent panellists from various walks of life, share their views, narrate interesting anecdotes, and share their perspective on much- loved topics such as the Bengal Elections, Women in Power, Reviving the Lost Culture of Bengal amongst others, along with paying a heartfelt tribute to Satyajit Ray & Soumitra Chatterjee, celebrating 125 years of Subhash Chandra Boseand the love for sports in the City of Joy amongst others.

Prominent speakers at the event includeHonourable Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Smriti Irani, Babul Supriyo, Nusrat Jahan, Swapan Dasgupta, Dilip Ghosh, Bratya Basu, Samik Bhattacharya, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Agnimitra Paul, Anjan Bandyopadhyay, Anuj Dhar, Anupam Kher, Ashoke Viswanathan, Atanu Ghosh, Bhaichung Bhutia, Binod Gurung, Chaiti Ghoshal, Chandrachur Ghose, DibyenduBarua, Dola Banerjee, Gautam Bhattacharya, HarshavardhanNeotia, Hirak Bhattacharjee, Ila Arun, Imtiaz Ali, Ina Puri, Irshad Kamil, K.B Agarwala, Madhabi Mukherjee, Manas Bhattacharya, MD Salim,Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, MoupiaNandy, Nandini Bhattacharya Panda, Purabi Roy, Rajat Kanta Ray, Ranjan Chowdhury, Ranjit Mallick, Sandip Ray, Satrajit Sen, Satya Vyas, Satyajit Chatterjee, Sharmistha Goswami Chatterjee, Shinjini Kulkarni, Shuvaprasanna, Srijit Mukherji, Sudeshna Roy,Sudipta Chakraborty, Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee, Sulagna Ray Bhattacharyee, Suman Ghosh, Ujjwal Kumar Chowdhury.

The festival will see artistes Nachiketa Chakraborty, Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee entertain the audiences with their enthralling performances

Event details:

Date:

27th – 28th February 2021

Venue:

Live from ITC Sonar, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Kolkata.

Watch Link- https://www.facebook.com/Zee24Ghanta Time:

12:00pm

Schedule for 27th and 28th February-

27th Feb (Day 1) Start Time Session 12PM Opening Address: Honourable Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in conversation with Anjan Bandyopadhyay 12:45PM Women in Power: Changing the Narrative Nusrat Jahan &Sudeshna Roy 1:30PM Rise of The Right in Bengal Samik Bhattacharya, MD Salim, M – Anjan Bandyopadhyay 2:15PM বাঙালিঅস্মিতা-এবারভোটেরমন্ত্র! Cultural Nationalism Leading Up To The Elections Babul Supriyo, Swapan Dasgupta & M- Anjan Bandyopadhyay 3PM আজওফুটবলেবাঁচেবাংলা

West Bengal’s Undying Love for Football Satyajit Chatterjee, Manas Bhattacharya, Ranjan Chowdhury & M – Gautam Bhattacharaya 3:45PM Make In India Success Stories: K.B Agrawala& M – Ujjwal Kumar Chowdhury 4:05PM How the Search for Indian Food Changed World Culture

Nandini Bhattacharya Panda ,Hirak Bhattacharjee & M – Rakhi Purnima Dasgupta 4:25PM চায়েরকাপেতুফান: Diving Deep into East India’s Chai Culture

Abhijit Iyer-Mitra ,Binod Gurung, M -Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee 4:45PM আত্মবিস্মৃতবাঙালিছফিরেযাওয়াশিকড়ে

In Search of our Roots Shuvaprasanna, HarshavardhanNeotia, Rajat Kanta Ray, Meghdut Roy Chowdhury & M – Ujjwal Kumar Chowdhury 5:30PM Your Best Day is Today – Book launch by Anupam Kher& Ina Puri 5:55PM সৌমিত্র-একটিজীবন

A Tribute to SoumitraChatterjee Suman Ghosh, Atanu Ghosh, Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee, Ashoke Viswanathan, Sudipta Chakraborty, Rituparna Sengupta & M -Satrajit Sen

Start Time Session 12PM One Woman, Many Roles: A Conversation with Smriti Irani &Anjan Bandyopadhyay 12:40 Rediscovering India Through Her Drapes-

Sulagna Ray Bhattacharyee, Agnimitra Paul &Chaiti Ghoshal 1PM Netaji, A Man Who Inspired The World

125 Years of Subhash Chandra Bose

Chandrachur Ghose, Anuj Dhar, Purabi Roy &Srijit Mukherji & M – MoupiaNandy 2PM Satyajit Ray In Today’s India –Ashoke Viswanathan & Imtiaz Ali 2:45PM আন্তর্জাতিকসিনেমায়ভারতীয়মুখসত্যজিৎ Remembering The Man who took Indian Cinema to The World –Madhabi Mukherjee, Sandip Ray, Ranjit Mallick, Deepankar Dey & M – Sharmistha Goswami Chatterjee 3:30PM অন্যমাটিরসুরে: ইলাঅরুণ Influence of folk music in creativity by Ila Arun, Shinjini Kulkarni 4:30PM Performance by Nachiketa Chakraborty 5PM Jo bhimaikehnachahunbarbadkarealfaz mere – In conversation with Irshad Kamil & M – Satya Vyas 5:45PM West Bengal’s Love Affair With Sports And Sportspersons Dola Banerjee, DibyenduBarua, Bhaichung Bhutia & M – Moupia 6:30PM বাংলারসংস্কৃতিপুনরুদ্ধার, ফেরাতেহবে ‘সোনারবাংলা’ Reviving The Lost Culture of Bengal Dilip Ghosh &MoupiaNandy 7:00 PM A Spoken Word and Music Performance by Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee and Shibasish Banerjee

