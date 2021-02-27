TEBillion Empowering Business Growth with Complete Management Reporting Dashboard

TEBillion releases yet again another advanced functionality feature for its flagship product, the TEB Cloud, a complete business automation system created for the needs of growing businesses. The new feature highlights a complete management reporting dashboard.

TEB Cloud’s all-new management reporting dashboard provides graphical, meaningful, and insightful reports from the smallest business processes to business-wide analytics that is vital in the decision-making process. From understanding which renews are booked and who’s performing better to having a 360-degree view of the business health. Business owners don’t have to ask their people what’s happening, instead see it with one click of a button.

The dashboard will provide an accurate presentation of the health of the business not only from the current year but also shows accurate data-driven reports of how the business has been doing over the years. Businesses can navigate through the dates and compare month on month or year on year business health. This is a big thing that will help businesses not only understand the past and the present but also the business’ future with TEB Cloud’s enhanced forecasting giving the businesses opportunity to define strategies in moving forward.

With TEBillion’s mission of empowering businesses to be less busy and do more business, the leading business automation solutions company continues to enhance its products and improves its services to meet the changing and evolving demands and needs of every business worldwide.