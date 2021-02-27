BYD to Help Kyoto Reach Japan’s 2050 Carbon Neutral Goal

On February 24, BYD Japan Co., Ltd. (BYD), Keihan Bus Co., Ltd. (Keihan Bus) and also The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (Kansai Electric Power) introduced a tripartite handle Kyoto, Japan, which will certainly see the 3 celebrations interact to assist the city attain Japan’s 2050 carbon nonpartisanship target as well as construct a carbon-free culture.

Beginning in 2021, Keihan Bus as well as Kansai Electric Power will certainly release the initial set of 4 BYD J6 buses on Kyoto’s renowned taking in the sights bus line (Kyoto Station – Shichijo Keihan-mae – Umekoji – Hotel Emion Kyoto), as component of a five-year demo procedure to additional advertise pure electrical public transport in Japan. In the very same spirit, this most current offer is not just an energetic action to the Japanese federal government’s objective of attaining Japan’s 2050 carbon nonpartisanship target for a carbon-free culture, yet additionally an initiative to attain the Ministry of Economy, Trade and also Industry’s strategy to outlaw the sale of brand-new gasoline-powered automobiles in the mid-2030 s.

Operating buses in this world-renowned visitor location, Keihan Bus has actually constantly supplied crucial traveling assistance for the tourist sector in Kyoto.

Since BYD’s K9 buses very first started running Kyoto in 2015 as well as effectively opened up the Japanese market, the brand name’s buses have actually gone on to get in Okinawa, Fukushima, Iwate, Yamanashi, Tokyo, as well as Nagasaki, as well as numerous various other locations in Japan over the previous 6 years.