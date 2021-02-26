Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan lays foundation stone of Mon Medical College, Nagaland

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare laid the foundation stone of the Mon Medical College in Mon district headquarters today in the presence of Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister, Nagaland and S PangnyuPhom, Health Minister, Nagaland. Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland Tokheho Yepthomi was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Harsh Vardhan underscored the holistic development of North East being planned and carried out on the ground by the apex political leadership under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister informed the gathering: “At present there are 562 medical colleges in the country out of which 286 are in government sector while 276 are in private sector. Another 175 medical colleges are also in the process of development. Against 52,000 MBBS seats in 2013-14, there are now 84,000 UG seats. Several medical commissions are also being set up. Around 1,50,000 health & wellness centres have been set up in the country.”

Expressing his elation at the opening of the second medical college in the state, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “This medical college is approved at a cost Rs 325 Crore under Phase III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals. The project will have a central share of Rs 292.50 Cr and is slated to be completed by 2023-24. The setting up of the new college in Mon, one of the most backward and farthest districts from the state capital will help bring affordable secondary healthcare facilities to the doorsteps of nearly 2.5 lakh people.”

Dr Harsh Vardhan also lauded the efforts of healthcare workers in combating COVID-19 and stated, “India is ahead of many developed countries in the war against the pandemic”. He also mentioned the significance of the Ayushman Bharat programme of the central government in providing insurance to last citizen. He said government aims to eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025 from India and urged the state government to work to ensure the same.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in his address observed that the college will not only benefit Mon and Nagaland but also the people living in neighbouring states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and even Myanmar. Stating that the college will be run by the state government under PPP mode, he outlined that Mon Medical College is one of the 75 district medical colleges to be constructed in the districts of the country where people have been historically deprived of development and health facilities (due to their locational disadvantage).

Principal Secretary (Health) of Nagaland Shri Amardeep S Bhatia, IAS, District Collector of MonShri Thavaseelan K, IAS, Mr. NokeWangnao, Advisor Social Welfare, Home Guards & Civil Defence also attended the event along with senior government officials, leaders of civil society organisations, political functionaries and members of the medical fraternity.