Monthly Review of Accounts of Union Government of India upto the month of January, 2021 for the Financial Year 2020-21

The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of January, 2021 has been consolidated and reports published.

The highlights are given below:-

The Government of India has received ₹12,83,314 crore (80% of corresponding RE 2020-21 of Total Receipts) upto January, 2021 comprising of ₹ 11,01,855 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹1,41,104 crore of Non Tax Revenue and ₹40,355 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (₹15,804 crore) and Disinvestment proceeds (₹24,551crore).

₹4,08,873 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto January, 2021.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹25,17,318 crore (73% of corresponding RE 2020-21), out of which ₹21,55,210 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹3,62,108 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹5,19,597 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹2,52,656 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.