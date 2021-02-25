Long Awaited “Zillow Killer” Website Athesma.com Opens to General Public

Athesma (http://www.athesma.com/) has released their long-awaited, country-wide real estate website Athesma.com to the general public. While hundreds of new realtors come online on a daily basis, founder Marc Chamberlain feels confident his latest project will go down in history as the one to bring Zillow to its knees.

The site, known internally as the “Zillow Killer” has finally opened its doors in Arizona with more states to follow in the coming weeks. Opening on a state-by-state basis instead of opening up the entire country allows the company to essentially spot test their exciting new features and adjust accordingly without being overwhelmed by too much at once.

“While the site is obviously launched and live, we are only currently open in Arizona. We will be opening up new states in the coming weeks until achieving full coverage of the entire United States. We wanted to make sure that there were no unforeseen hiccups, which is why we’re starting with Arizona. We know the state well in the real estate market. No longer does the world have to suck up to the antiquated Zillow,“ said Athesma founder Marc Chamberlain.

For additional information contact Athesma at:

https://www.instagram.com/athesmarealestate, https://twitter.com/athesmahomes, or by emailing marc@athesma.com.