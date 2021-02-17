Webinar: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art presents ‘Line, Beats & Shadows’

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art presents ‘Line, Beats & Shadows’ – A conversation between artists Ayesha Sultana and Sumakshi Singh with Roobina Karode, Director and Chief Curator, KNMA.

‘Line, Beats & Shadows’ is the part of the ongoing exhibition Scripting Time • Memory • Ecology curated by Roobina Karode atmnd currently on at KNMA Saket. The discussion will attempt to delve deep into the artistic practices of the artists and gain a better understanding of their eclectic interpretation of abstraction.

This event will be live on Zoom, Facebook & YouTube on February 20, 2021 at 6:30pm IST

Zoom Webinar ID : 986 9181 3381

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Established by art collector Kiran Nadar in 2010, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is the first privately-funded museum of art exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the sub-continent. Located in New Delhi NCR, India’s capital city, KNMA hosts an ever-growing collection of artworks that both highlights a magnificent generation of 20th-century Indian painters from the post- Independence decades and engages with the different art practices of younger contemporaries.

Sponsored by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, KNMA is focused on bridging the gap between art and the public and fostering a museum-going culture in India. KNMA aims to become a place for confluence, dialogue and collaboration through its curatorial initiatives and exhibitions, school and college workshops, art appreciation discourses, symposiums, and public programs.