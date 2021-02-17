Ripu Daman Bevli launches the new campaign – ‘Ride For Change’ – A 7500 KMs zero emission zero waste Ride across the country

After the massive success of the ‘Run to Make India Litter Free’ campaign in collaboration with RElan, Ripu is all set to launch his new campaign ‘Ride For Change’ starting from 14th February 2021. Garima Avtar, Indian Rally Driver flagged off the event and shared her experience about road safety.

As a build-up to the unprecedented ‘Ride For Change’ campaign, a Pre-Event was held where Ripu undertook an inter-city ride from Delhi to Gurgaon with the mission to promote sustainability and fitness. The first of these rides started from India gate, Rajpath Lawns at 7.15 am and culminated at 9 am Gurgaon Leisure Valley Huda parking gate.

He was joined by 100-150 cyclists from Delhi NCR in the event. At the flag-off point, cyclists stressed on the importance of road safety. Ripu along with the cyclists did the Trash workout and took the Litter Free India pledge.

The cyclists were joined by Gurugram residents at 9 am. Ripu led the audience into a Trash Workout and they finished the day with the Litter Free India pledge.

According to Ripu Daman Bevli, Plogman of India, “Cycling should not just be limited to a morning activity. I want more people to join our noble cause of promoting sustainability. During the campaign, I want people across India to participate and choose cycling for selecting smaller routes.

He further added, “We also want to spread a message to the Government to adopt measures that will ensure safety for cyclists”.

Garima Avtar said “Cycling helps to reduce the carbon footprint. It’s the most healthier mode of transport. We need to spread more awareness on road safety. On a daily basis, there are more than 400 deaths which can be avoided by educating people about road safety. We did an all Women car rally where we drove from Amritsar to Kanyakumari which is about 2500 KMs approximately to spread awareness about road safety. I am glad that Ripu has taken this initiative to educate people on road safety.’

The main ‘Ride For Change’ campaign will be launched on 15th August 2021 from Delhi and will cover the Golden Quadrilateral route connecting Delhi – Mumbai – Bengaluru – Chennai – Kolkata. Ripu will be covering 70+ cities. In all major cities, his team will be organizing Cyclothons, Plogging drives, and Trash workout workshops. The participation will come from schools, colleges, corporates, local communities, Municipal corporations, etc.

The campaign will be a self-supported solo cycle ride By Ripu Daman. It would be a 7500 KMs cycle ride across the country to promote fitness and sustainability in the post-corona world. Through the course of this campaign, Ripu will be promoting the following messages.

Zero emissions – How citizens can help reduce their carbon footprint Zero waste – He will be on a Plastic

Upvaas

FIT India – As a FIT India Ambassador, promoting fitness throughout the country Cycling Culture – Raising awareness and petitioning for safe cycling lanes in major cities across the country. Human Spirit – A timely reminder that we need to build back better and greener post the pandemic. And that the human spirit is capable of it.

About Ripu Daman Bevli

Ripu Daman Bevli is an environmentalist, social activist. He is known as the Plogman of India. He has been featured in Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program as a guest. He has been honored with the title “FIT India Ambassador” and has been inducted into the GK books as the Plogging Ambassador of India.

For more information, please contact:

Abhay – 8158060926

Sakshi – 9971465188