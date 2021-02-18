WTP Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti

Jalsha Movies have always been screening contemporary and captivating films in all hue and shades for its viewers with a dynamic visual experience. With a diversified mix of movies, the channel has taken the onus to showcase new blockbusters: replicating an ambience of multiplex at the home of the viewers. Decked with cinematic splendour and superior visual experience Jalsha Movies will now showcase World TV Premiere Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti.

Released in 2020 “Brahma JanenGoponKommoti” will be aired for the first time on television on 14th February at 12:00 PM. The film is directed by debutant director Aritra Mukherjee and features Ritabhari Chakraborty, Soham Majumdar, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Manasi Sinha, and Subhasish Mukherjee in leading roles. The central plot of the movie stresses on gender-bending roles.It’s the first film featuring Sabari, a lady priest as the protagonist. The film depicts Sabari’s story, who tries to break social taboos and dogmas through her work and belief. She fights against all odds to establish the fact that the duty of a priest is to set up a connection with god and it is unfair that only males from a select caste get to do the job. Not only women but also males from other castes cannot perform the rituals. Brahma JanenGoponKommoti speaks against all this discrimination. The film reinforces the ideology that it only requires a pure mind to perform the rituals, since we are all born with a pure body. Sabari also questions the role of priests in society and begins by breaking age-old traditions. This dramatic comedy unwraps the stark differences of our worlds in a combination of outdated rituals, rites, and gender imbalance.

This film being layered with humour will be entertaining for the viewers as it takes a lighter route to depict a serious issue and is sure to brighten up the Sunday afternoon.

