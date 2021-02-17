Koshymedia Music & Recording Studio Releases Sabry Elkoshairy’s Mama Song

Koshymedia from the Netherlands is ready with their upcoming release – a new version of the Mama Song “dedicated to all mothers around the world. Conceptualized and composed by Sabry Elkoshairy, the music is an eternal piece celebrating the most beautiful relation of a mother and her child.

The enchanting song is going to get a worldwide release this February and is certainly one of the most exquisite compositions from the musician. The melodious track has been composed beautifully in keeping with the song’s mood that brings out Sabry’s love for his mother. With just the right blend of lyrics and music, the song justifies his feelings perfectly. The well-known Dutch composer “from Egyptian origin” achieved rave reviews for his original compositions during the early 80’s years, but today the genre that was much criticized by people at that time is adored for its art and power that mixes soul touching music with lyrics like never before!

“Mama – can you hear me” is one song that is really close to Elkoshairy’s heart having made much more mesmerizing with the great work in video made by one of his video made by producers friend “Hans van kesteren”. The video depicts the bonding between a mother and her baby – humans, animals, and birds. No matter what species each one belongs to the affection and care bestowed on their child is selfless. Only a mother can be that much endearing and for her child she is certainly the most beautiful of all. Sabry Elkoshairy further continues about the music, “On the other hand, being so very far away from home and from my mother makes me miss her so much and therefore the urge to publish the song. So, I dedicate this song to my mother and all mothers in the world.

The song premieres across the world’s digital platforms in few days and even before that fans and music lovers can watch a glimpse of the beautiful track and exclusive video right on Facebook. Koshymedia extend their gratitude Lola, the lady singer from Russia for the amazing vocals. And for helping translate the lyrics to Russian language.

A special mention to music producer and sound engineer “Hans van keseteren” for mixing and mastering the song.

To know more about the Mama Song, other tracks and news about Elkoshairy, please visit

www.koshymedia.com

About Koshymedia

The leading media production and recording studio has been composing various soulful music bringing oriental and western trends in sync together. Get to avail the exclusive tracks and an insight into their latest upcoming release – Mama Song at http://www.koshymedia.com