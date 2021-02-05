Mahila E-Haats

“Mahila E-haat”, is an online marketing platform for women entrepreneurs. Government has promoted platforms such as Government e-Market Place (GeM) and e-market place managed by National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to support the entrepreneurs. The list of vendors registered at Mahila E-haat has been allocated to Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Ministry of Commerce and Industry to facilitate their market linkage. The State wise list of women entrepreneurs registered at “Mahila E-haat” is Annexed.

This information was given by the Minister of Women and Child Development, Shri Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.