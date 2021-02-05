Select Page

Impact of Covid-19 on Integrated Child Development Services

Feb 5, 2021 | Health and Wellness

During COVID-19, functioning of Anganwadi Centres were permitted as per guidelines issued by Government from time to time. Accordingly, the distribution of food items and nutrition support were provided by Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) once in 15 days at the doorstep of beneficiaries, e.g., children, women and lactating mothers.  Anganwadi Workers and Helpers were engaged in COVID-19 awareness drive and specifically assigned responsibilities to generate awareness about proper sanitation and health education to children and their parents, conduct of community surveillance, etc. Year-wise details of beneficiaries including children (6 months – 6 years) and Pregnant Women & Lactating Mothers under Anganwadi Services Scheme between the years 2014 – 2020 is Annexed. Data available is as per digitized records.

  1. of India has enhanced the honorarium of AWWs from ₹3,000/- to ₹4,500/- per month; AWWs at Mini- AWCs from ₹2,250/- to ₹3,500/- per month and AWHs from ₹1,500/- to ₹2,250/- per month.

This information was given by the Minister of Women and Child Development, Shri Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

Year-wise details of SNP beneficiaries of Anganwadi Services

Beneficiaries Categories

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Children (6 month- 6 yrs)

84940601

82899424

82878916

80073473

71941717

70374122

68630173

Pregnant & Lactating Mothers Total

19568216

19333605

19252368

18268917

17335216

17186549

16874975

Total (Children & Pregnant & Lactating Mothers)

104508817

102233029

102131284

98342390

89276933

87560671

85505148

Figure as on March ending.

 