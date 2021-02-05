Impact of Covid-19 on Integrated Child Development Services

During COVID-19, functioning of Anganwadi Centres were permitted as per guidelines issued by Government from time to time. Accordingly, the distribution of food items and nutrition support were provided by Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) once in 15 days at the doorstep of beneficiaries, e.g., children, women and lactating mothers. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers were engaged in COVID-19 awareness drive and specifically assigned responsibilities to generate awareness about proper sanitation and health education to children and their parents, conduct of community surveillance, etc. Year-wise details of beneficiaries including children (6 months – 6 years) and Pregnant Women & Lactating Mothers under Anganwadi Services Scheme between the years 2014 – 2020 is Annexed. Data available is as per digitized records.

of India has enhanced the honorarium of AWWs from ₹3,000/- to ₹4,500/- per month; AWWs at Mini- AWCs from ₹2,250/- to ₹3,500/- per month and AWHs from ₹1,500/- to ₹2,250/- per month.

This information was given by the Minister of Women and Child Development, Shri Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

Year-wise details of SNP beneficiaries of Anganwadi Services

Beneficiaries Categories 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Children (6 month- 6 yrs) 84940601 82899424 82878916 80073473 71941717 70374122 68630173 Pregnant & Lactating Mothers Total 19568216 19333605 19252368 18268917 17335216 17186549 16874975 Total (Children & Pregnant & Lactating Mothers) 104508817 102233029 102131284 98342390 89276933 87560671 85505148

Figure as on March ending.