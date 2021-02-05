Impact of Covid-19 on Integrated Child Development Services

During COVID-19, functioning of Anganwadi Centres were permitted as per guidelines issued by Government from time to time. Accordingly, the distribution of food items and nutrition support were provided by Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) once in 15 days at the doorstep of beneficiaries, e.g., children, women and lactating mothers. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers were engaged in COVID-19 awareness drive and specifically assigned responsibilities to generate awareness about proper sanitation and health education to children and their parents, conduct of community surveillance, etc. Year-wise details of beneficiaries including children (6 months – 6 years) and Pregnant Women & Lactating Mothers under Anganwadi Services Scheme between the years 2014 – 2020 is Annexed. Data available is as per digitized records.
- of India has enhanced the honorarium of AWWs from ₹3,000/- to ₹4,500/- per month; AWWs at Mini- AWCs from ₹2,250/- to ₹3,500/- per month and AWHs from ₹1,500/- to ₹2,250/- per month.
This information was given by the Minister of Women and Child Development, Shri Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.
Annexure
Year-wise details of SNP beneficiaries of Anganwadi Services
Beneficiaries Categories
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Children (6 month- 6 yrs)
84940601
82899424
82878916
80073473
71941717
70374122
68630173
Pregnant & Lactating Mothers Total
19568216
19333605
19252368
18268917
17335216
17186549
16874975
Total (Children & Pregnant & Lactating Mothers)
104508817
102233029
102131284
98342390
89276933
87560671
85505148
Figure as on March ending.